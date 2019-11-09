Outdoor journalist and founder of Tight Line Media, Kris Milgate, will share stories and video at the Southeast Idaho Fly Fisher’s November meeting in Pocatello.
The public is invited to the free presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Goody’s Deli, 905 South 5th Ave., in Pocatello.
Milgate will share her newest video, “Together,” about the restoration of Tincup Creek in eastern Idaho. She will also have copies of her new book, “My Place Among Men,” for sale.
“Whether you love stories about fishing or conservation, here is a chance to hear both from one of Idaho’s talented story tellers,” according to an Idaho Fish and Game news release. “It’s also a chance to meet and mingle with members of the Southeast Idaho Fly Fishers who have been involved in countless habitat and fish conservation projects in southeast Idaho since 1972.”
Milgate is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America, Trout Unlimited and a certified Idaho Master Naturalist. Her work can be seen online at tightlinemedia.com.