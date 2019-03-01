Smith's, the Kroger-owned supermarket chain, will no longer accept Visa credit cards because, it says, Visa charges excessive interchange fees, or transaction fees set by credit card companies.
Kroger announced Friday that it is banning Visa credit cards from its Smith's Food & Drug Stores starting April 3. Smith's has four locations in Idaho, including in Idaho Falls, Twins Falls, Chubbuck and Burley. It also has a store in Jackson, Wyo.
"Visa has been misusing its position and charging retailers excessive fees for a long time," Mike Schlotman, Kroger's executive vice president and CFO, said in a news release. "They conceal from customers what Visa and its banks charge retailers to accept Visa credit cards."
During any transaction that involves plastic, the credit card network — Visa or Mastercard — acts as a middleman between the consumer's bank and the business' bank. The network allows money to be securely transferred from bank to bank. And the network sets the interchange fee, better known as a swipe fee.
Credit card swipe fees are much higher than debit card fees. About 2 percent of the purchase is added to a credit-card transaction, while a 21-cent charge (a fixed rate set by the federal government) comes with a debit-card transaction, according to the National Retail Federation.
The interchange fee is divided among the network and the two parties' banks.
And the merchant pays the fee.
The National Retail Federation says swipe fees cost U.S. retailers about $80 billion every year.
But business owners say it's consumers who end up footing the bill — when swipe fees increase so does the cost of goods. Some businesses choose to be cash-only, not because they refuse to enter the 21st Century, but because both credit and debit card fees are too high.
Kroger says Visa's swipe fees surpass all other credit card companies.
"At Smith's, Visa's credit card fees are higher than any other credit card brand that we accept," Schlotman said in the news release. "Visa's excessive fees and unfairness cannot continue to go unchecked."
Kroger already banned Visa credit cards last summer at its Foods Co. stores in California, USA TODAY reported. And the ban may not stop with Smith's. Kroger, the nation's largest grocer, also owns Food for Less, Fred Meyer, Fry's and Ralph's, among other stores.
"While no other Kroger banners are presently affected by this announcement, Kroger continues to explore options to reduce the cost of accepting credit cards in order to keep prices low for customers," a Kroger news release said.
In response to the Smith's ban, an email statement from Visa said the company's goal is "to ensure that every cardholder can use their Visa card wherever they wish to shop" and "when consumer choice is limited nobody wins."
The statement said Visa delivers services of significant value to merchants. "Kroger enjoys all of these benefits, and there is a cost for these services, like any other," it said.
“It is unfair and disappointing that Kroger is putting shoppers in the middle of a business dispute," the Visa statement said. "We have put forward a number of solutions to allow our cardholders to continue using their preferred Visa credit cards at Foods Co. and Smith’s without Kroger-imposed restrictions, and we continue to work toward a resolution.”
Smith's stores will continue to accept Visa debit cards. They will continue to accept other major credit cards as well, such as Mastercard, Discover and American Express. And, of course, they will accept cash and checks.