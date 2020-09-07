BLACKFOOT — Labor Day is typically one of the bigger days at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, and this year's limited edition — while lacking the volume of fairgoers of the past — was no exception.
For a state fair with a more limited amount of food vendors, restrictions on spectators attending livestock shows, and grandstand events, a decent crowd was on hand Monday. The fair comes to a close Tuesday.
It was a larger attendance than what was seen on Sunday with a handful of food concessionaires being closed for a day of rest. All 15 food booths were open for business Monday, and at this year's fair, food is still the big draw.
People were able to wander through the livestock area Monday, though the livestock shows themselves were closed to spectators with family members of exhibitors being the only ones able to attend because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The 4-H market shows taking place Monday included goats, hogs, lambs and beef cattle. The grandstand had a scattered crowd, socially distanced. Breakaway roping was taking place during the day with the first night of the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo taking the spotlight Monday night, limited to 25 percent of capacity in the grandstand.
Tuesday's fair schedule shows the barns being open from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Food concessionaires are open from 11 a.m. until at least 7 p.m. with gates closing at 9 p.m.
Rodeo slack starts at 9 a.m. in the grandstand area and is free to the public. Mini bucking bulls go on at 6 p.m. with a rodeo ticket required as they warm up the crowd for the last night of the pro rodeo at 7 p.m.
In the Goddard Pavilion, there will be the 4-H breeding sheep show at 9 a.m., 4-H dairy cattle show at 11 a.m., and the 4-H Junior Market Animal Sale at 6:30 p.m. with the sale being broadcast online at LiveAuctionsTV.com.