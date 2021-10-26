Eastern Idaho pheasant hunters heading out for the youth opener and other local hunts the past two weeks at regional wildlife management areas found empty fields after a contracted supplier failed to deliver birds.
“It's been a struggle, we’re extremely frustrated,” said James Brower, of Idaho Fish and Game on Tuesday. “We’re coming up with a solution, which we should have later today.”
Fish and Game contracts with a supplier to deliver hundreds of birds once or twice a week to four different wildlife management areas in eastern Idaho, but so far birds have been coming late, not at all or fewer than expected. More than 5,100 birds were scheduled over the course of the fall season.
Stocked wildlife management areas include Market Lake, Cartier Slough, Mud Lake and Bureau of Land Management Lewisville Knolls.
“I didn’t know this and today took my son to Lewisville and we saw nothing,” said Ja B. Michael on Fish and Game’s Upper Snake Facebook page. “So we went to Market Lake and we saw no birds there either! Super frustrating. Then to find out there were no deliveries, really sucks. We only have a few opportunities to even hunt and now one of them is gone."
Brower said Fish and Game contracted with a new vendor this year and it seems to be having staffing and transportation issues.
“We are working to rectify the situation which will likely mean finding a new vendor, but that is difficult as most of them have already allocated their birds,” Brower said. “Pheasants don’t just grow on trees. You can’t pull them out of thin air. We're looking at some different contracting options where we can get birds from another place.”
The pheasant hunting season in eastern Idaho started near the beginning of this month for youth hunters and ends for all hunters around the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
The opening weekend is reserved for youth and Brower said they try to stock heavily before that opening day, “but the birds came a day later than they were supposed to,” Brower said. “They didn’t get there for the opening day.”
Fish and Game lists a stocking report on its webpage telling how many birds are scheduled to be released each week at the four different locations, but doesn’t announce a specific day to avoid crowding of hunters. Because of vendor problems, the schedule hasn’t been met. Fish and Game hopes to find a solution to the situation this week.
“We're working really hard to try and get some pheasants on the ground,” Brower said.