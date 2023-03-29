Witness Music Southeast Idaho is bringing the "Lamb of God" concert to eastern Idaho, with the first performance of the concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Thunder Ridge Performing Arts Center, 4941 1st St. in Ammon. Doors open 6:30 p.m.
The "Lamb of God" concert explores Christ's final days through music.
The first "Lamb of God" production was performed in eastern Idaho in March 2019. “We were able to bring our first Annual Lamb of God production to the Rexburg Tabernacle on March, 29-30, 2019,” said AnnMarie Peterson, president of the Witness Music chapter.
Many participants travel for miles to be in "Lamb of God" each year.
Donna Howard is the conductor of the Witness Music Southeast Idaho choir and orchestra each year. She said, “It has been an honor working with these fine musicians. There is great talent in Southeast Idaho. We have grown over the last five years to over 150 choir and orchestra members.”
Admission to the concert is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Seating is open, first come first serve.
Families are welcome, but small children and babies who might distract from the concert are asked to stay home with a sitter.
The "Lamb of God" concert will also be performed at the following dates and locations:
• Pocatello: Jensen Concert Hall, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive, April 8, 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. performance.
• Rexburg: Rexburg Tabernacle, 51 N. Center St., April 10, 7 p.m.
• Blackfoot: Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher St., April 15, 7 p.m.
