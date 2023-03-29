lamb of god poster

The first Lamb of God concert will be performed Friday in Ammon.

 Poster by Kristy Lynne Horsley

Witness Music Southeast Idaho is bringing the "Lamb of God" concert to eastern Idaho, with the first performance of the concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Thunder Ridge Performing Arts Center, 4941 1st St. in Ammon. Doors open 6:30 p.m.

The "Lamb of God" concert explores Christ's final days through music.


