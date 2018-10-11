The Big Lost River is mostly lost by the time it gets to Arco.
Farming use has largely diverted the water before it gets to the city, leaving a riverbed that rarely flows. More water came through last year than in the past, but the area is still emerging from a 30-year drought. One hundred and fifty nearby farm wells went dry in one recent summer and many farmers could not afford to drill in the hope of getting more water.
Butte County Commissioner Rose Bernal has worked for years with the Idaho Department of Water Resources and local landowners to find a way to save the city's water. Their proposed solution would be a radical change to the area: a mile-long, man-made stream, snaking along the Big Lost River between newly created ponds, that would recharge the aquifer and provide new recreation options.
If the project was finished, the Arco Water Conservation Area could become a major draw for the small town, bringing in visitors for recreation while also stabilizing the city's water supply. That future was cast into question when the major government fund for new land projects expired in September.
"We need to buy land in order to make this work. Now we're just waiting to see if this gets funded or not," Bernal said.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund was created in 1964 to help the government buy and maintain land without relying on taxpayer dollars. The fund is best known for its conservation uses, allowing the federal government to expand national parks and protect historic sites. But it's also crucial for creating smaller parks and recreation areas across the county.
Craig Gehrke, Idaho director of the conservation nonprofit The Wilderness Society, explained that the Land and Water Conservation Fund is perfect for buying land in cases such as the one in Arco.
"It's for communities that would take a long time, or might never be able to do a project like that on their own," Gehrke said.
If the Land and Water Conservation Fund were used for the water park, there would be no taxpayer cost. The fund is based on royalties from offshore oil and gas drilling. Without the fund, the options for money in the region are sparse. Arco has fewer than a thousand residents and Butte is one of several rural Idaho counties that have lost population since 2010.
Idaho had received plenty of money from the fund for their local park projects in the past. The Idaho Falls River Walk and the Iona Park were created with the help of the fund. Last year, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation provided more than $900,000 to seven projects across the state through the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Arco had also used the government program's money on city projects before, receiving thousands of dollars in 1967 to create Bottolfsen Memorial Park and in 1973 to improve the community pool.
But the natural water park is by far the city's most ambitious project. Bernal had planned to request at least $200,000 for the two stretches of land and the included water rights they might need to create the new stream.
"There is no access to the back of the property without buying the front property. And it would be really hard to do the project without buying any water rights," Bernal said.
The Arco Water Conservation Area would center on the new mile-long stream. There would be permanent fishing in the stream and ponds that were created nearby. The park would also include a new campground, hiking paths and access to nearby ATV trails. Both the water area in Arco and a similar proposal in Moore would create the first water recreation areas of any kind in Butte County, which many residents are excited about.
"I would like to help build these sites in our valley so that when I retire, I can have a place to recreate and enjoy myself," said local farmer and irrigator Mitchell Sorensen.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund had been on a temporary renewal for three years before it fully lapsed on Sept. 30. Current projects still will receive their funding, and a continuing resolution will keep some money available until Dec. 7. For the Arco Water Conservation Area and other projects that are further out, the possible lack of funding puts their future in serious doubt.
The Arco project is still in the early stages. Bernal estimated that if it received funding soon, it would still be three years before the first stage was completed. A Department of Water Resources official received the initial petition for the idea from Bernal and visited Arco to answer questions about water rights issues, but said the department had not received an official project proposal from the city.
That process could take even longer if the city is unable to purchase the water rights up front. A legal fight over water rights could drag the process out for months or years before a project could even officially start, which is why Bernal is working to negotiate deals with the local irrigators now. Sorensen explained that many of Idaho's water rights have belonged to individuals since the first farmers and miners arrived in the state.
"The first one there has the first water right, hence most of the water rights in Idaho are owned by irrigators," he said.
Sorensen and other landowners want to ensure they are paid when they give away their water rights to a "higher-use" project like the conservation area. The Land and Water Conservation Fund's uncertain status is keeping money from being spent on the land right now, but it also could make future deals more difficult.
"For those private landowners, it makes them question whether or not you can rely on the federal government to come through with the funds," Gehrke said.
There are signs of hope that the Land and Water Conservation Fund will be restored soon. Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson crafted a legislative package that reauthorizes the fund and provides permanent and mandatory appropriations, which has received bipartisan support in the House. A similar temporary funding bill has also been passed by a Senate committee. But experts warn that an official vote would have to wait until after the midterm elections and many details still must be worked out before a final version can be sent to President Donald Trump.
In the meantime, Bernal and others will keep working on their projects in the hopes that funding will come through in time to them to be created.