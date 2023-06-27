Gailey easement

This photo shows the view looking east from a 140-acre conservation easement near the “Two Forks” section of the Teton River in Teton County.

 Teton Regional Land Trust

A 140-acre conservation easement near the “Two Forks” section of the Teton River, downstream of the Teton Creek (Nickerson) river access in Teton County, was made possible through the work of the Teton Regional Land Trust and the Gailey family.

The working farm, which contains sandhill crane habitat, is bordered by conservation easements to the east, "adding to the mosaic of protected lands that lie in proximity to the Teton River, a refuge for wildlife and recreationists alike," a land trust news release said.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.