A 140-acre conservation easement near the “Two Forks” section of the Teton River, downstream of the Teton Creek (Nickerson) river access in Teton County, was made possible through the work of the Teton Regional Land Trust and the Gailey family.
The working farm, which contains sandhill crane habitat, is bordered by conservation easements to the east, "adding to the mosaic of protected lands that lie in proximity to the Teton River, a refuge for wildlife and recreationists alike," a land trust news release said.
The land has seen "extremely high crane counts in its barley fields" over the years, the release said. It is considered the top land conservation priority by the Greater Yellowstone Sandhill Crane Initiative partners due to its importance for sandhill cranes. Trumpeter swans also rely upon the stretch of river that runs through the north end of the property for wintering habitat, the release said. Both of these species are considered Species of Greatest Conservation Need according to the State Wildlife Action Plan adopted by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game in 2017.
Other Species of Greatest Conservation Need that use the property include Columbian sharp-tailed grouse and long-billed curlew. Extensive willow vegetation along the river provides habitat for big game such as moose and white-tailed deer, as well as many raptor species, the release said.
The Gaileys, who purchased the property in 2000, are just the third family to own the land since it was homesteaded at the turn of the 20th century, the release said.
“We appreciate the Gailey family’s vision to conserve Teton Valley farm ground as well as Teton riverfront and Valley homesteader history,” land trust Conservation Project Manager Renee Hiebert said in the release.
Enoch “Cal” Carrington homesteaded the land in 1897 after arriving via the old Mormon Trail from Utah to the Teton Basin, driving a light iron-tired wagon with three head of horses, the release said. To this day, the cabin that Carrington built still stands on the property’s west side. Since Carrington’s death in 1959, the two subsequent owners have chosen to farm around this structure rather than remove it, the release said.
"While we don’t live in the area, our family has been visiting and enjoying the Teton Valley for over 50 years,” the family said in a statement. “… We’re thrilled to be a small part of the conservation efforts with the Teton Regional Land Trust in … preserving open spaces in the valley. We felt a conservation easement was the best way to be good stewards to our land and to guarantee that its habitat and scenic qualities are enjoyed by future generations."
