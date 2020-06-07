This conservation group wants to gather people again virtually.
The Teton Regional Land Trust continues its series “Teton Talks: Lessons from the Land” with a new program next week with help from the director of Friends of the Teton River.
Amy Verbeten, will be the featured speaker during the program titled “Lifeblood: From Farms to Fish.” The live online program will be from 4 to 5 p.m. June 12.
Viewers are asked to sign up for the program by 5 p.m. June 11.
To sign up for the program, go to https://tetonlandtrust.org/ for more information.
The Teton Regional Land Trust began its every other week virtual meetings when the coronavirus outbreak prevented in-person events.
According to her staff bio online, Verbeten holds a bachelor’s degree in biology, with a minor in geology, from the University of Washington, a master’s degree in education from Prescott College, and a Colorado state teaching license. Amy has combined her passion for education with her love for the outdoors, teaching hands-on science indoors and out since 1994.
The Friends of the Teton River was formed to restore and conserve the Teton River watershed and its wild fishery.