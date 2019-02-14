Residents who live near the Idaho Falls Regional Airport are beginning to learn how new restrictions on building and development will impact their property.
The restrictions are a result of Federal Aviation Administration guidelines for public safety and welfare on lands near airports.
The city of Idaho Falls' Planning Commission has not followed the guidelines in the past, but is rewriting city code over fears of losing FAA funding for the airport.
The land affected by those guidelines is under a moratorium, meaning certain building permits and development plans will not be approved by the city until the new code — expected to be completed in April — is written and approved by the Idaho Falls City Council.
The land in question falls along flight paths on either end of the airport’s two runways. There are four triangular areas that will be affected. Each area is divided in half into two zones, zone 1 and zone 2. Zone 1, which is closer to the airport, will have stricter development restrictions once the new city code is enacted.
A map of the zones includes land that is not incorporated into the city. While the city cannot enforce the airport restrictions on Bonneville County land, city officials hope the county will adopt the same restrictions.
"We hope the county will see the value of what we're trying to do," said city public information office Bud Cranor. "The airport benefits not just Idaho Falls but the whole region."
Steve Serr, Bonneville County's zoning administrator, said he hasn't heard anything from the city about the planning and zoning changes. Without any information, Serr said, "I don't know what we'll do."
At a public meeting on Tuesday at Ethel Boyes Elementary School, those who live within the restricted areas could review planned updates to city code and talk with city officials about how the changes would affect their property.
Brad Cramer, city of Idaho Falls director of Community Development Services, and Brent McLane, an Idaho Falls City Planner, were on hand to answer questions.
What it means for landowners
City officials provided a long list of land uses that will be allowed in the new city code. One controversial restriction at the meeting involved residential development. Zone 1 residential development will be banned, while certain commercial development, such as retail, agriculture and choice industrial uses, will be allowed.
The restrictions won't affect some landowners immediately. However, the restrictions could be consequential in the future, if landowners want to sell their property to developers.
At this point, the city will not compensate landowners for any lost value following the changes.
Brothers Mark Petersen, 59, and Paul Petersen, 54, attended the meeting to collect information on how the new zoning would affect their parents' farm south of the airport.
"I think the city did a good job of proactively providing a lot of communication and documentation prior to this," Paul Petersen said. "So this was kind of a reaffirmation of what they have already said."
Mark Petersen said his parents have had plans to sell their property in the past few years but he doesn't expect the rezoning will affect their property as much as others under the proposed new rules.
"(There's) nothing pressing or urgent to (sell it)," he said. "Frankly, I don’t know if it actually impacts the value of the land as much as it does on the north side. If you can’t do residential, you would assume, prior to this, there would probably be some high-end residential folks that might want to have a nice house along the river and that could be a pretty big impact. To the south, from my perspective, I don’t think it affects the property value all that much."
Johnson Legacy, a family owned farming and development business, owns the land to the north that Petersen is referring to. It's a 110-acre farm, across the Snake River, northeast of the airport's runway. The land has not been incorporated into Idaho Falls and is registered with the county.
The majority of the Johnson farm, which has been there since 1947, is within zone 1.
It's an attractive piece of riverfront property for potential real estate development, but the new city code will limit how the property can be developed. The farm, which is currently zoned as agricultural land, could no longer become a residential development under the proposed city code changes.
David Johnson, managing member of Johnson Legacy and a licensed attorney, said there is "development going in all directions" around his family's land.
Johnson, who didn't attend the meeting, spoke with the Post Register by phone.
While Johnson Legacy could develop the land in the future, either through the family's own development arm or through an outside developer, the rezoning will affect what can be built there.
"Our position is that you can't simply regulate someone's property without due compensation," Johnson said. "Right now, we're really going to listen to what the city wants to do. We'll have to wait and see."
For now, the family has to wait for the county to decide whether it will adopt the city's new planning and zoning standards.
Even those landowners and developers that aren't currently within city limits should pay attention to the city's proposed changes, Cramer said, because they might be in the county now but by the time they start building they could be in the city.
Cramer responded on Tuesday to concerns, specifically from those concerned that they wouldn't be able to sell their land to a residential developer, who might pay more than a commercial developer for prime, riverfront real estate.
"There’s a misconception that (zone 1) means undevelopable," Cramer said. "That’s not the case. What we’re saying is certain land uses, like residential, that are subject to those nuisance noise levels, (can't be developed). So the idea that all of this is completely devalued, I just do not believe is accurate."
That list of development possibilities includes land uses that could still attract potential high-paying developers, Cramer said.
"Almost anything, whether that’s restaurants, retail, research development, industrial, those are all very high land value type uses," he said.
An airport in the middle of the city
At the heart of the rezoning debate is Idaho Falls' continued growth and the airport's location in the middle of it. Some landowners say they were there before the airport and shouldn't have to bow to the city's demands after it failed to plan for the FAA guidelines.
The problem isn't unique to Idaho Falls. That's why the FAA began enforcing its zoning guidelines.
Rick Cloutier, director of the Idaho Falls Regional Airport, brought the FAA guidelines to the city’s attention when he took over last year. The FAA is cracking down on the guidelines at airports throughout the country, Cloutier said.
"Airports were built a long time ago and they were built away from people," Cloutier said.
Enforcing the FAA guidelines is important to "protect future growth for the airport and the community around the airport," Cloutier said.
Don Lange, 78, of Bonneville County, is a former commercial pilot, whose 20-acre barley farm is in zone 2, south of the airport.
Lange, who learned to fly at the Idaho Falls airport in the 1970s, said he can see both sides of the planning and zoning issue.
"Airports are safer if they’re away from people, way out in the country and we’re starting to see the sprawl that makes ours not that practical," Lange said. "At some point, rather than let the city grow around it, it’s wise to put the airports someplace else, out in the country. It’s costly but that’s the only way."
The planning and zoning change likely won't have much of an effect on Lange's property, he said, although he's waiting to hear the county's stance. Today, he doesn't see or hear many planes, but if more flights come to the airport it could be a different story, he said.
"Cities tend to believe that growth is good because it brings in more money to the city and they want to grow," Lange said. "I’ve been here a long time. The town 50 years ago was a smaller town when I first came here and I think I liked Idaho Falls every bit as well in those days as I do today."
Another public meeting is scheduled for next week. It's meant for stakeholders with interest in land north of the main airport runway and east of the Snake River.
"What we’re talking about next week is 'What makes sense from a market perspective, feasibility?’" Cramer said. "We get all the landowners that are interested in coming, stakeholders, and we talk it through. Residential isn’t allowed in (zone 1), What is? What makes sense? And who’s interested in doing it?"
The meeting will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Ethel Boyes Elementary.