More than 300 giant rainbow trout were donated by Clear Springs Foods and stocked in two ponds in the Salmon area to give local anglers an extra thrill.
The fish, averaging about 4 pounds each, were stocked by Idaho Fish and Game employees from the Mackay Fish Hatchery in the Hayden Pond and Kid’s Creek Pond in Salmon. About 160 fish were stocked in each pond.
“The fish were used in the production of trout raised at Clear Springs Foods’ hatchery in Mackay,” said Greg Schoby, regional fisheries manager in a news release. “Referred to as brood stock, these hatchery trout are nearing the end of their usefulness in producing the next generation, but thanks to the generous donation from Clear Springs Foods, they will provide anglers some thrilling fishing.”
Clear Springs Foods, located in the Magic Valley, raises trout for commercial sales for stores and restaurants.
“The weather has been beautiful this fall in Salmon, and looks to stay nice over the next couple of weeks, so get out enjoy these big trout while you can,” Schoby said. “Pond fishing is a great way to introduce kids to the sport, using simple set-ups like dangling a worm beneath a bobber, or sinking it to the bottom and using a piece of marshmallow to float it above the weeds. Casting and retrieving spinners and spoons is another effective technique used by more experienced anglers.”