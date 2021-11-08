Many Republican leaders in the nation and in Idaho experienced a small victory on Saturday when a federal appeals court temporarily halted the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers, but businesses may still need to prepare to comply with the requirement if it is upheld in court.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals located in New Orleans said it was delaying the federal vaccine requirement because of potential "grave statutory and constitutional issues" raised by the plaintiffs, the Associated Press reported. The Biden administration was to provide an expedited reply to the motion for a permanent injunction Monday, followed by petitioners' reply on Tuesday.
“(This) is really good news,” Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Chip Schwarze said of the emergency stay. “We still need to be prepared because we don’t know what’s going to happen.”
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration released an Emergency Temporary Standard on Thursday for businesses in the U.S. with more than 100 employees to have their employees vaccinated by Jan. 4 or be tested for the virus weekly and wear masks on the job. Employees who work from home and part-time or temporary employees do count toward the 100-employee threshold.
The standard has been widely unpopular among Republican leaders and many states including Idaho are challenging two Biden Administration vaccine mandates. On Thursday, Gov. Brad Little announced in a news release the state would join a multistate lawsuit to sue the administration over the OSHA vaccine standard and Idaho also is part of a multistate lawsuit challenging vaccine requirements for federal contractors.
“Here in eastern Idaho, we’ve got a lot of folks who are anti-vaccine mandates,” Schwarze said.
Little said in the news release he thought the OSHA standard was an effort from President Joe Biden to “punish America's businesses.”
“Not surprisingly, President Biden is plowing forward with his OSHA rule to punish America’s businesses — yet another unprecedented federal overreach into the private sector," Little said.
If the OSHA standard is upheld in court, Schwarze said many businesses in the Idaho Falls region will be affected, noting there are nearly 100 chamber member businesses that have 75 or more employees.
“And those are just the ones that are chamber members,” Schwarze said.
Many business leaders whose companies are chamber members have expressed concerns over the emergency rules and Schwarze said there is a lot of uncertainty with how the mandates will apply to individual businesses as businesses leaders go through more than 400 pages of the emergency rules.
Schwarze on Friday took part in a conference call on the topic with U.S. Chamber of Commerce representatives and the organization's policy staff.
The OSHA standard, should it be upheld, will effect about 84 million Americans, which is about two-thirds of U.S. workers, according to the White House.
Fines will be issued to businesses that could reach $14,000 per violation, with the potential for multiple violations per business.
Other parts of the standard take effect Dec. 5. Businesses will have to have records of employee vaccination status by that date and unvaccinated workers will need to adhere to masking requirements. Employers also will need to provide four hours of paid leave for workers to get vaccinated, and additional leave for workers who need to recover from side effects of the vaccines.
Unvaccinated workers who receive a religious or medical exemption will need to submit negative test results weekly starting on Jan. 5.
The requirements will be in effect for six months and then OSHA will determine if the standard should become permanent.
More than 750,000 Americans have died from the virus, and tens of thousands of new cases arise daily, the Associated Press reported. OSHA estimates that the new requirements will save 6,500 lives and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations in the six months after the rules take effect, AP reported.
Little praised the Fifth Circuit's ruling in a tweet on Saturday.
"This is a great first step! The Fifth Circuit agrees that there are 'grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate'," Little said in the tweet.
The Office of Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in an emailed statement to the Post Register that the court's timely decision on the OSHA standard validated its legal concerns.
“We pursued litigation based on the serious legal concerns that surround the mandate. The issue is not yet settled, but the court’s rapid decision to stay the requirement validates and reinforces those concerns," the office said in the statement.
Little elaborated on his anti-vaccine mandate stance in a Monday telephone town hall with AARP Idaho. He said he didn’t feel that mandates were effective in states that have enacted vaccine requirements, particularly the eastern Oregon and eastern Washington regions with COVID-19 case rates similar to Idaho.
“I just want people to do the right thing for the right reason,” Little said in the AARP call.
During an Oct. 29 business luncheon with the chamber, Little said he felt vaccine mandates for the private business sector issued by OSHA was an overreach of federal government and something he felt OSHA wasn’t designed to do when it was founded.
“Public health has always been a state issue, it’s always been a local issue,” Little said to chamber members. “What might be good for one part of the country is not the right thing for another part of the country.”
Biden defended the OSHA standard on Thursday in a statement and said vaccination is the best way to avoid prolonging the pandemic and keeping businesses open and employees working.
"For our country, the choice is simple: get more people vaccinated, or prolong this pandemic and its impact on our country. The virus will not go away by itself, or because we wish it away: we have to act. Vaccination is the single best pathway out of this pandemic. And while I would have much preferred that requirements not become necessary, too many people remain unvaccinated for us to get out of this pandemic for good,” Biden said in the statement. “I instituted requirements — and they are working. They protect our workers and have helped us reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans over the age of 12 from approximately 100 million in late July when I began requirements to just about 60 million today.”
Schwarze said while he and many other business leaders in the country are pleased to see the OSHA standard halt, he advises businesses to continue taking actions in order to be compliant, such as keeping vaccination records for employees.
“While it gives us hope I think businesses still need to be looking at those regulations and planning to make sure they’ve got something in place.”
Schwarze said the chamber will be sending out information to employers in the next several weeks about the requirements and what they need to do in order to avoid fines.
“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Schwarze said.