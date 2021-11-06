One concern for many business leaders and politicians in Idaho — and across the nation — are federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which businesses will soon have to comply with in order to avoid fines.
On Thursday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released an Emergency Temporary Standard for businesses in the U.S. with more than 100 employees to have their employees vaccinated by Jan. 4 or be tested for the virus weekly and wear masks on the job. Employees who work from home and part-time or temporary employees do count toward the 100-employee threshold.
“Here in eastern Idaho, we’ve got a lot of folks who are anti-vaccine mandates,” said Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Chip Schwarze. “Unfortunately this rule is coming down from OSHA, so no matter where an employer sits on this discussion, they need to be prepared and they need to start taking actions now to be compliant.”
Schwarze said many businesses in the Idaho Falls region will be affected, noting there are nearly 100 chamber member businesses that have 75 or more employees.
“And those are just the ones that are chamber members,” Schwarze said.
Many business leaders whose companies are chamber members have expressed concerns over the emergency rules and Schwarze said there is a lot of uncertainty with how the mandates will apply individual businesses as businesses leaders go through more than 400 pages of the emergency rules.
Schwarze on Friday took part in a conference call on the topic with U.S. Chamber of Commerce representatives and the organization's policy staff.
The OSHA standard will effect about 84 million Americans, which is about two-thirds of U.S. workers, according to the White House.
Fines will be issued to businesses that could reach $14,000 per violation, with the potential for multiple violations per business.
Other parts of the standard take effect Dec. 5. Businesses will have to have records of employee vaccination status by that date and unvaccinated workers will need to adhere to masking requirements. Employers also will need to provide four hours of paid leave for workers to get vaccinated, and additional leave for workers who need to recover from side effects of the vaccines.
Unvaccinated workers who receive a religious or medical exemption will need to submit negative test results weekly starting on Jan. 5.
"It will have some serious impact," Schwarze said. "Our business community has some things they need to take care of between now and Dec. 5."
The requirements will be in effect for six months and then OSHA will determine if the standard should become permanent.
More than 750,000 Americans have died from the virus, and tens of thousands of new cases arise daily, the Associated Press reported. OSHA estimates that the new requirements will save 6,500 lives and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations in the six months after the rules take effect, AP reported.
During an Oct. 29 business luncheon with the chamber, Gov. Brad Little said he felt vaccine mandates for the private business sector issued by OSHA was an overreach of federal government and something he felt OSHA wasn’t designed to do when it was founded.
“Public health has always been a state issue, it’s always been a local issue,” Little said to chamber members. “What might be good for one part of the country is not the right thing for another part of the country.”
Idaho is challenging two Biden Administration vaccine mandates. On Thursday, Little announced in a news release the state would join a multistate lawsuit to sue the administration over the OSHA vaccine standard and Idaho also is part of a multistate lawsuit challenging vaccine requirements for federal contractors.
Little said in the news release he thought the OSHA standard was an effort from President Joe Biden to “punish America's businesses.”
“Not surprisingly, President Biden is plowing forward with his OSHA rule to punish America’s businesses — yet another unprecedented federal overreach into the private sector," Little said.
Biden defended the OSHA standard on Thursday in a statement and said vaccination is the best way to avoid prolonging the pandemic and keeping businesses open and employees working.
"For our country, the choice is simple: get more people vaccinated, or prolong this pandemic and its impact on our country. The virus will not go away by itself, or because we wish it away: we have to act. Vaccination is the single best pathway out of this pandemic. And while I would have much preferred that requirements not become necessary, too many people remain unvaccinated for us to get out of this pandemic for good,” Biden said in the statement. “I instituted requirements — and they are working. They protect our workers and have helped us reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans over the age of 12 from approximately 100 million in late July when I began requirements to just about 60 million today.”
Barring action from the courts, Schwarze said he advises businesses to act now in order to be compliant.
“We hope the governor will be successful (with litigation) but will he be successful and will they be able to go through the courts by Dec. 5 — I doubt it,” he said.
Schwarze said the chamber will be sending out information to employers in the next several weeks about the requirements and what they need to do in order to avoid fines.
“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Schwarze said.