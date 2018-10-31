Although larger contributions still must be reported as they come in, Tuesday marked the last deadline before the election for candidates to file comprehensive campaign finance reports.
The reports document fundraising and spending from Oct. 1 to Oct. 21.
District 30
The only contested race in the district, which includes much of western Bonneville County outside the city of Idaho Falls, is between Republican Gary Marshall and Democrat Pat Tucker for the 30A House seat.
Marshall raised $5,900 during the filing period, spent almost $4,600 and closed with $8,919.32. His biggest donors were $1,000 from Troy Jenkins of Eagle and $500 each from House Majority Leader Mike Moyle's political committee, Mountain View Hospital, the Idaho Truck PAC, local real estate company Ball Ventures and House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
Tucker raised $3,258.14, spent $3,270.20 and ended the filing period with $7,131.76. Her biggest donors, at $500 each, were the Iron Workers District Council Pacific NW and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers PAC.
At this point in the cycle, contributions of $1,000 or more have to be reported within 48 hours. Marshall reported three last week, $1,000 each from Frank VanderSloot, his wife Belinda, and Melaleuca.
District 32
The only contested race here is for the 32B House seat. Republican nominee Chad Christensen will be the only name on the ballot. However, incumbent Rep. Tom Loertscher, who Christensen beat in the primary, is running as a write-in, as is Ralph Mossman, a Democrat and Driggs city councilman.
Mossman didn't report any fundraising activity during the last filing period. Christensen raised $4,750, spent $3,249.90 and closed with $1,835.93. His biggest donation was $2,000 from the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee, followed by $1,000 each from Doyle Beck of Idaho Falls and Insight Holdings LLC.
Loertscher raised $5,500 during the filing period, spent $4,632.54 and closed with $3,701.17. His biggest contributions were $1,000 from Idaho Chooses Life and $1,000 each from Bonneville County residents Dennis and Amber Holst, Michael and Ashley Holst, Christopher Holst and Mary Holst.
The district includes rural eastern Bonneville County plus Teton, Caribou, Oneida, Franklin and Bear Lake counties.
District 33
There is a Democrat and a Republican contesting all three seats in District 33, which mostly covers the city of Idaho Falls. For the Senate seat, Republican Dave Lent raised $5,700, spent just $34.73 and closed with $11,584.23. Democrat Jerry Sehlke raised $700, spent $972.75 and closed with $5,799.37.
Lent's biggest donors, at $500 each, were the Idaho Truck PAC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder's campaign committee, Idaho Power, Ball Ventures, Mountain View Hospital and the Idaho Consumer Owned Utilities Association. Sehlke's biggest donor, at $500, was Anne Voilleque of Idaho Falls.
Lent also has filed one 48-hour notice, for a $1,000 contribution from the Idaho Association of Realtors.
For the 33A seat, Democratic challenger Jim De Angelis raised $275 during the filing period, spent nothing and closed with $2,692.68. Republican incumbent Rep. Barbara Ehardt raised $8,769.31 during the filing period, spent $5,522.90 and closed with $9,792.52.
De Angelis' biggest donations were $100 each from a couple of Idaho Falls residents. Ehardt's biggest donation was $744.31 from Tony Potts, the incumbent senator who lost the primary to Lent, followed by $600 each from Gregory and Susan Ehardt.
For the 33B seat, Democratic challenger George Morrison raised $100 during the filing period, spent $3,439.89 and closed with $3,458.50. Incumbent Republican Rep. Bryan Zollinger raised $7,466.70, spent $866.70 and closed with $13,867.03.
Morrison didn't have any donations of more than $100. Zollinger's biggest donors were Potts and from the Gordon Law Firm, at $1,000 each, and $500 each from the Idaho Bankers Association PAC, Mountain View Hospital, Ball Ventures and Bedke.
District 34
The only contested general election race in this district, which includes Madison and part of northern Bonneville counties, is for the Senate seat. Democratic challenger Robert Nielsen didn't raise any money during the filing period, spent $593.83 and closed with $284.28.
Republican incumbent Sen. Brent Hill raised $11,750 during the filing period, spent $471.58 and closed with $35,207.96. His biggest donors, at $1,000 each, were the Madison County Republican Central Committee, the Spokane-based real estate company PotlachDeltic, Micron Technology, and Molina Healthcare.
Hill also filed three 48-hour contribution notices after the filing period ended — $1,000 each from Idaho Optometric Physicians, Blue Cross of Idaho, the Farmers Employees and Agents PAC, the Idaho Association of Realtors and the Idaho Bankers Association.
District 35
The only contested general election race for this district, which covers Clark, Butte, Jefferson and Fremont counties, is for the 35B House seat. Republican Rod Furniss raised $4,300 during the filing period, spent nothing and closed with $6,804.96. His biggest donations were $1,000 from the Jefferson County Republican Central Committee and $500 each from Bedke and the Idaho Truck PAC.
Democrat Jerry Browne reported no fundraising activity during the filing period and had no cash on hand at the end.
Independent expenditures
As of Wednesday, almost all of the recent independent expenditures reported in local races were to support Loertscher. Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's OTTERPAC (while most Republican lawmakers and officials who have taken a side publicly have backed Christensen, Otter has endorsed Loertscher) has spent $10,000 on advertising to support him, and Idaho Chooses Life and Sidney Hamberlin of Ammon each spent a little more than $2,000 on literature or advertisements supporting his campaign.
The only other was $184.64 Planned Parenthood's PAC reported spending on Wednesday on literature supporting Morrison.