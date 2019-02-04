Looking at specific Medicaid waiver options to be considered by House

The following is a look at specific Medicaid waiver options being considered by a group of House Republicans:

A mandatory work requirement: This would include participation in a work or training program, as well as having a job, or some combination of the two.

“Right now we’re talking about 20 hours per week,” Rep. Brian Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls said.

Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, noted that most people who would qualify for Medicaid expansion are already the working poor. Having a formal requirement “seems kind of redundant,” she said.

Co-pay requirements: The group has discussed three different co-pays, each of which would be $10 to $20.

The first would penalize Medicaid recipients who make a doctor’s appointment and then fail to show up. A second would apply in situations where someone goes to the emergency room for a non-emergency condition.

“We don’t want people going to the most expensive place to get treatment if they could be going to a primary care doctor,” said Rep. John Vander Woude R-Nampa. “If there’s no co-pay, then there’s no disincentive. We have to start changing the thought process.”

A third co-pay would apply to Medicaid recipients who earn between 100 and 138 percent of poverty.

Vander Woude said many of these individuals already have co-pay requirements, if they’re buying private health insurance through the state exchange.

The intent of this third co-pay, he said, is to “develop the habit and condition them to go back on the state exchange” once their financial situation improves.

Lifetime limits: This would restrict the amount of time someone could remain on the Medicaid system.

“We’re looking at four or five years,” Vander Woude said. “The idea is that people should be moving through the program.”

Two-year review: Rather than qualify for Medicaid once “and just sit there,” Vander Woude said, this proposal would require recipients to re-apply for the program every two years.

Private mental hospital waiver: Seth Grigg, executive director of the Idaho Association of Counties, noted that private mental hospitals are prohibited from accepting Medicaid payments.

Consequently, whenever the court orders someone committed for treatment or evaluation, counties typically bear the full brunt of that cost.

“We pay about $8.5 million per year for mental health treatment, and I’m guessing most of that is for involuntary commitments,” Grigg said.

There are only a couple of private mental facilities in the state. This waiver would allow them to qualify for Medicaid payments.

Claw-back limitation: For newly qualified Medicaid recipients, the program retroactively covers treatment costs incurred as many as three months before they enroll.

In order to limit the state’s financial exposure, conservatives want to limit this “claw-back” provision to one month, if not less.

“We really want zero months, but no other state has been able to do that,” Vander Woude said.

The intent of this waiver is to discourage people from waiting until they have a medical emergency before they enroll in the program.

Sunset option: The federal government picks up 90 percent of the cost for expanded Medicaid, while states are responsible for the other 10 percent.

That 10 percent match is expected to cost Idaho about $40 million per year.

If the federal matching rate ever changes, this sunset waiver would give lawmakers an opportunity to review the new funding level and decide if they want to continue with the program. If not, the eligibility rules would revert to current levels.

Drug screening: Vander Woude said he hasn’t discussed this with the entire group, but he’d like to have see a drug-screening requirement for new enrollees.

“If we screen them, then maybe we can direct them to proper care, if they have substance abuse issues,” he said.

This would be an initial screening, not ongoing drug testing.

Delayed implementation: Finally, the group wants an answer from the federal government on all of these waiver requirements, before the state actually implements Medicaid expansion.