BOISE — Three months after Idaho voters approved a Medicaid expansion ballot initiative, House lawmakers are still discussing what conditions or restrictions should be placed on the move.
No bills have been introduced yet, but a group of about 15 Republicans met this week to coordinate their proposal. They’re looking at nearly a dozen waiver options, including work restrictions, co-pay requirements and lifetime limits.
“This is just a starting point. I suspect (the final bill draft) will have a lighter touch,” said Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa. “If we do nothing, then we’re left with full-blown Medicaid expansion.”
Perhaps their most controversial ask is that the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) take action on all of the waivers — before Idaho moves ahead with expansion.
“That doesn’t mean they all have to be approved,” Vander Woude said. “It just means we want an answer. Don’t leave us hanging.”
Given the number of conditions they’re proposing, though, this would conceivably delay implementation beyond the expected Jan. 1, 2020, starting date.
Vander Woude agreed, but said that isn’t the intent. Rather, the idea is to “put pressure on CMS” and get an answer as soon as possible.
Nevertheless, postponing expansion until CMS responds to the waivers arguably reins in the will of the voters.
“Yes, but that’s what all these sideboards are,” he said.
More than 60 percent of Idaho voters supported the ballot measure, which expands the state’s Medicaid eligibility rules to include anyone earning less than 133 percent of the federal poverty level. (The Affordable Care Act includes a 5 percent “disregard” when calculating income limits, so the effective income cap is 138 percent of poverty.) The Department of Health and Welfare expects to submit an amended state plan to CMS within the next few weeks, seeking federal approval of the new income limit.
Any additional restrictions or limitations would require a separate waiver request. The Legislature would first have to adopt the waiver, which would then be subject to federal approval.
Although voters authorized a straightforward, “full-blown” version of Medicaid expansion, many Republicans feel some kind of “sideboards” or limitations are needed to rein in costs and encourage positive behavior.
“The purpose of Medicaid is to help people advance their situation,” said Rep. Brian Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, who also is working on the waiver bill. “We think these requirements will help incentivize people to improve their lives.”
The whole discussion of waivers, though, could be rendered moot by the Idaho Supreme Court. The court heard arguments this week in an Idaho Freedom Foundation lawsuit that seeks to block implementation of the ballot initiative. Zollinger said he’d prefer to wait for a ruling in the case before introducing a waiver bill.
“We can shop the draft bill around and maybe introduce it in three weeks,” he said.
Whenever the legislation is introduced, Vander Woude said it likely will be packaged as a single measure, rather than parceled out into separate bills for each waiver. He thinks other lawmakers may introduce competing proposals that only include one or two sideboards.
Medicaid waivers are a topic of interest in the Senate as well, although Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, said it “doesn’t feel as urgent on this side as it is in the House.”
Overall, Hill thinks his caucus is willing to consider sideboards, so long as they’re reasonable.
“They need to improve the accountability of the system and not be designed to deny access to those who need services,” he said. “I can’t speak for the whole caucus, but if they help create a springboard to get people off (public assistance), those are the type of things we want to consider.”
Reclaim Idaho, the grassroots organization that launched the Medicaid ballot initiative, will hold a rally Monday at the Statehouse to advocate for a “clean” expansion program.
More than 100 volunteers from around the state will talk with lawmakers. Several others — including Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow — will speak from the Statehouse steps.
“My thoughts are we need to fund Medicaid expansion and then look at who’s in the program, why they’re in it and how we get them out of it,” Goesling said. “That’s how I’ll look at any sideboard proposal. I see (expansion) as an investment in people; if there are bad actors, we can address that later.”
Following is a look at specific Medicaid waiver options being considered by a group of House Republicans:
A mandatory work requirement: This would include participation in a work or training program, as well as having a job, or some combination of the two.
“Right now we’re talking about 20 hours per week,” Rep. Brian Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls said.
Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, noted that most people who would qualify for Medicaid expansion are already the working poor. Having a formal requirement “seems kind of redundant,” she said.
Co-pay requirements: The group has discussed three different co-pays, each of which would be $10 to $20.
The first would penalize Medicaid recipients who make a doctor’s appointment and then fail to show up. A second would apply in situations where someone goes to the emergency room for a non-emergency condition.
“We don’t want people going to the most expensive place to get treatment if they could be going to a primary care doctor,” said Rep. John Vander Woude R-Nampa. “If there’s no co-pay, then there’s no disincentive. We have to start changing the thought process.”
A third co-pay would apply to Medicaid recipients who earn between 100 and 138 percent of poverty.
Vander Woude said many of these individuals already have co-pay requirements, if they’re buying private health insurance through the state exchange.
The intent of this third co-pay, he said, is to “develop the habit and condition them to go back on the state exchange” once their financial situation improves.
Lifetime limits: This would restrict the amount of time someone could remain on the Medicaid system.
“We’re looking at four or five years,” Vander Woude said. “The idea is that people should be moving through the program.”
Two-year review: Rather than qualify for Medicaid once “and just sit there,” Vander Woude said, this proposal would require recipients to re-apply for the program every two years.
Private mental hospital waiver: Seth Grigg, executive director of the Idaho Association of Counties, noted that private mental hospitals are prohibited from accepting Medicaid payments.
Consequently, whenever the court orders someone committed for treatment or evaluation, counties typically bear the full brunt of that cost.
“We pay about $8.5 million per year for mental health treatment, and I’m guessing most of that is for involuntary commitments,” Grigg said.
There are only a couple of private mental facilities in the state. This waiver would allow them to qualify for Medicaid payments.
Claw-back limitation: For newly qualified Medicaid recipients, the program retroactively covers treatment costs incurred up to three months before they enroll.
In order to limit the state’s financial exposure, conservatives want to limit this “claw-back” provision to one month, if not less.
“We really want zero months, but no other state has been able to do that,” Vander Woude said.
The intent of this waiver is to discourage people from waiting until they have a medical emergency before they enroll in the program.
Sunset option: The federal government picks up 90 percent of the cost for expanded Medicaid, while states are responsible for the other 10 percent.
That 10 percent match is expected to cost Idaho about $40 million per year.
If the federal matching rate ever changes, this sunset waiver would give lawmakers an opportunity to review the new funding level and decide if they want to continue with the program. If not, the eligibility rules would revert to current levels.
Drug screening: Vander Woude said he hasn’t discussed this with the entire group, but he’d like to have see a drug-screening requirement for new enrollees.
“If we screen them, then maybe we can direct them to proper care, if they have substance abuse issues,” he said.
This would be an initial screening, not ongoing drug testing.
Delayed implementation: Finally, the group wants an answer from the federal government on all of these waiver requirements, before the state actually implements Medicaid expansion.
