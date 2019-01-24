BOISE — The House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday voted unanimously to introduce a bill that would put an end to all taxpayer-funded severance pay for government employees in Idaho.
Current law already prohibits state agencies from paying severance, but doesn’t include local governments. This allows taxpayer money to fund severance pay for public employees who work for the state’s city and county governments. It also includes teachers and school district superintendents.
Severance is often paid to employees at the time of termination, though Idaho labor laws do not require employers to provide severance pay.
“I think it’s inappropriate,” said committee Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian, who proposed the bill. “Let’s make it inappropriate and against the law for all government employers and employees.”
Harris said the proposed bill could save taxpayer money for local governments that might have otherwise paid severance.
Idaho’s state agencies have been prohibited from giving severance pay to departing employees since 1993.
One way for state employers to get around this, Harris said, was to buy additional service time for an employee through PERSI, the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho, thus increasing the employee’s retirement benefits.
In 2010, this was made unlawful.
Since the implementation of PERSI’s new pension administration system in September 2016, local government entities have spent almost $1 million on purchasing service credits for 13 employees. Some of those local entities include the city of Boise, Shoshone County, the Meridian School District and Bonneville Joint School District 93.
Even if Idaho were to change its law, it wouldn’t be retroactive.
In years past, Idaho school district superintendents have received benefits through separation agreements upon termination, though the funds aren’t necessarily labeled as severance pay.
In April 2018, New Plymouth School District Superintendent Kevin Barker was given a $400,000 payout following his resignation after months of public criticism from faculty members and parents. That money was donated from a private donor and did not come from public funds.
Though it’s not designated as severance pay, through the settlement agreement, Barker was set to receive a $1,500 monthly salary for consulting through June 2020. He also continues to get life insurance and other health insurance benefits and retirement through PERSI through June 2020.
In August 2018, Bonneville Joint School District 93’s superintendent Chuck Shackett, who made about $156,000 a year, entered into a separation agreement, which said the district will pay roughly $203,000 to PERSI as a one-time separation payment, the Post Register reported.
“It’s seems obvious that it (would) be inappropriate to give a bucket of taxpayer’s money to a former government employee as we send them off,” Harris said. “This bill simply finishes the job.”
The committee’s unanimous vote to introduce its chairman’s bill clears the way for a full hearing on the proposal; to become law, it still would need to pass the full House and Senate and receive the governor’s signature.