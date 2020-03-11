Another casualty of the coronavirus crisis is the upcoming General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints scheduled for April and local stake conferences starting after this weekend.
The church announced Wednesday that although all five sessions of the general conference will be broadcast from its conference center in downtown Salt Lake City, the public will not be admitted to the center.
“We are deeply concerned about the global spreading of illness caused by COVID-19,” senior church leaders wrote. “We have counseled with worldwide governmental, ecclesiastical, and medical leaders and have prayerfully considered the current circumstances. We want to be good global citizens and do what we can to control this contagious illness.”
The announcement by the church came on the same day the World Health Organization declared the global coronavirus crisis a pandemic and urged countries to act to prevent its spread.
The LDS church has also postponed stake and leadership conferences and other large gatherings in areas where the coronavirus is a challenge, particularly Asia, Europe and the U.S. and Canada. The postponements will take effect after this coming Sunday. These postponements are affecting scheduled stake conferences in eastern Idaho.
“In relation to weekly worship services, activities and other meetings, members should follow the guidance of their local leaders, who will receive direction in the usual manner,” the church said.
The church plans to conduct all five sessions of the general conference at the Salt Lake City conference center. General authorities, general officers and their spouses, musicians, choirs, technicians and others will participate as assigned. “But, proceedings of the conference will be distributed throughout the world via technology only,” the church announced.
Some eastern Idahoans planning on attending say they’ll stay home and watch conference sessions from their couch.
“I think it’s the only responsible way to address the outbreak, whether it seems serious or not,” said Alex Barrus of Idaho Falls. “As a preventative measure, it can’t do any harm, and I’m used to watching it from my couch. The only downside is for Salt Lake itself. Businesses that count on high turnouts for conference season will hurt a lot, but such is life when a potential pandemic is brewin'.”
Conference sessions are broadcast on through satellite feeds, TV stations and over the church’s website online.
“We live in a remarkable age,” the church leadership said in a news release. “The Lord has blessed us with the technology and capacity to participate in and receive messages from church leaders in all parts of the world. This special conference will commemorate the bicentennial of the First Vision and the Restoration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ in these latter days.”
Elizabeth Briggs, a Brigham Young University-Idaho student in Rexburg, said she and her husband had tickets to conference sessions but weren’t worried about the virus.
“The coronavirus is not dangerous at all for people in my demographic,” she said. “I honestly think that the church is just protecting the large population of people over 65 that attend conference.”
The LDS church also announced that it will be training its new missionaries differently to avoid spreading disease. Missionaries scheduled to enter missionary training centers in Provo, Utah, or Preston, England, will be trained remotely by video conference.
“Other missionary training centers will continue to function as usual, but they will not receive any missionaries from regions where government officials are restricting activity,” the church said. “Each missionary will receive specific information regarding the length of training, schedules, and other logistics as his or her starting date approaches. Once missionaries complete their online training, they will travel directly to their mission assignments.”
The LDS church has more than 300 missions throughout the world staffed by more than 60,000 missionaries. Many of its missionaries travel from North America to foreign lands to serve.