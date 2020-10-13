The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated a second round of 42,000 pounds of food to The Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls. The church's first large donation to the food bank arrived in April.
A truck containing 24 pallets of food sent from the Bishops’ Storehouse in Salt Lake City arrived at the Community Food Basket Warehouse on Tuesday afternoon. The donation included "22 different items ranging from beef stew to green beans to flour to chocolate pudding."
The donation comes as a relief to Community Food Basket Director Ariel Jackson.
“With the cancellation of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive and the uncertainty of the Boy Scouts annual drive, CFB will be missing out on close to 100,000 pounds of food donations from those efforts. Donations going into the holiday season are needed now more than ever,” Jackson said.
The number of families coming for food has doubled from 1,000 families per month to 2,000 during the coronavirus.
According to Jackson, “(The food bank) could never have guessed that this pandemic would have raged on for as long as it has with no foreseeable end in sight.”
“We knew the number of those needing assistance would rise, we did not anticipate the skyrocket of a 90% to 100% increase in the number of families seeking help with food from us,” Jackson said.
The Community Food Basket provides food for not just its own organization, but also to The Salvation Army, St. Vincent De Paul, Cornerstone Pentecostal Church, The Giving Cupboard in Rigby and the Rexburg Mobile Pantry.
“The Church appreciates the diversity of the many organizations and people who join together to provide assistance in times of emergency,” Doug Nelson, director of The Greater Idaho Falls Communications Council of The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints, said.