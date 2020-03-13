The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement Friday that it will place limitations on its temple work in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting Monday, LDS church temples are temporarily closing in areas of the world where government or other restrictions on public or religious gatherings are in place.
Temples, such as the Idaho Falls and Rexburg LDS temples, will continue to allow ordinances for living persons, such as marriages or sealings of living family members. Proxy temple ordinances, such as baptisms for deceased ancestors will be temporarily halted.
“Church members will be provided with instructions when they schedule their appointments for living ordinances,” the church said in a news release. “Individuals with currently scheduled appointments will be contacted by temple staff.”
At least 13 of the church’s temples around the world in coronavirus hot spots have been closed. The church operates 165 temples around the world.
“A large number of temple workers and patrons are from an older demographic, which has a higher susceptibility to complications from the coronavirus,” the church said earlier. “These closures are in accordance with the recommendations of local public health agencies.”
On Friday, the church said steps will be taken in all temples to minimize the risk of spreading disease, “including reducing temple staff, limiting guests at living ordinances, and following guidelines for interacting with patrons.”
On Thursday, the church announced that all its public gatherings worldwide are temporarily suspended in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The suspension includes stake conferences, Sunday worship services, including sacrament meetings, and ward and branch activities.
Brigham Young University-Idaho and BYU at Provo have canceled Friday classes and will start back up with classes on Wednesday remotely online. Students have been encouraged continue their studies online where possible.
The church announced late Wednesday that starting next week it will have no large events at any of its colleges, including Brigham Young University-Idaho, in response to the coronavirus. That means graduation ceremonies have been canceled for this spring.