On Tuesday, a truck left Salt Lake City at 8:30 a.m. laden with 42,000 pounds of food. The food was a donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and it was bound for the Community Food Basket - Idaho Falls.
“It’s amazing. It couldn’t have come at a better time,” Ariel Jackson, incoming executive director of the Community Food Basket, said as the truck was unloaded into her warehouse.
Food requests were up 20% and 359 new families visited the Community Food Basket in March.
“When people come in, we’ll ask them what their income is, and they’ll say, ‘Well, as of yesterday, it’s zero.' We’re seeing a lot of people that thought they’d never have to come see us,” Jackson said.
According, John Strobel, president of the Idaho Falls’ South Stake, this donation has been in the works for almost a month. He feels that the LDS Church is uniquely positioned to aid the community at this time.
“The church always has worked on being there in these times of crisis. Historically, we’ve always planned and prepared for these types of events,” Strobel said.
Strobel stressed that the donation was a community effort. When they first tried to get the food to Idaho Falls, they had difficulty finding a truck that was not booked out weeks in advance.
“Initially, when we asked for this, we didn’t have a way to get it here. Then Super T came in and offered to go down and get it for us, and that actually brought it here a lot faster,” John said. “It’s just a lot of great people coming together.”
Super T Transport Inc. of Idaho Falls donated the use of the truck and the driver's time after hearing what the truck would be hauling.
“People are taking care of each other in this epidemic. Neighbors are reaching out to neighbors. … Dr. Fauci said, ‘We’re going to beat this with love.’ And I truly believe that,” Strobel said.
Yet even 21 tons of food only goes so far. Jackson estimates it will last approximately two weeks. She also predicts the number of first-time families using the Community Food Basket's services will continue to rise while the pandemic lasts.
“We’re making all the phone calls and making all the connections that we can think of right now,” Jackson said.
The Community Food Basket cannot take donated items from the community at this time, since it cannot know if it is coming from a virus-free environment. However, Jackson said monetary donations are extremely helpful, since, with tax breaks and discounts, the organization is able to stretch $1 to $4.80.
Those interested can donate by going to the Food Basket’s website at communityfoodbasketidahofalls.org.