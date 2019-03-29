Leah Paul loves scary stories and thrillers.
A DVD copy of the 2018 thriller "A Quiet Place" can be seen in her room next to her desk. "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," the 1980s book series written to spook children, is hardly scary enough for her.
Leah has even authored a horror-fiction book of her own through Make-A-Wish foundation to showcase her love for the genre and follow her dream of becoming a published author.
The title of her book: "Scary Stories," a collection of previous stories she used to tell her friends on the school bus to White Pine Charter School and stories she shared with her grandfather, Alfred.
She's expected to have a signing for the published book on April 13 at Barnes and Noble.
"Writing helps me," Leah said. "I can be funny if you want me to be. I can be scary if you want me to be scary."
Diagnosed with neurofibromatosis 2 three years ago, the 15-year-old has used writing and the horror-fiction genre as a way to cope with her difficult circumstance.
Her book and stories includes tales of headless chickens, ghosts and spooky dolls found in department stores. The pictures drawn in the graphic novel published are done by her, too.
"Writing has been a big outlet for her," Leah's mother, Erika Paul, said. "She will tell you that there's nothing scarier than her life and what she's had to face. She finds humor in writing in things that would obviously never occur and it brings a light-heartedness to childhood fears."
Neurofibromatosis 2 is a genetic disorder where noncancerous tumors grow all over the nervous system, mostly developing along the nerve that carries information from the inner ear to the brain, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. One in 33,000 people worldwide is estimated to have the disorder.
Leah has more than 100 tumors, Erika said, some of which affect her speech and hearing. The entire right side of her body has also been affected by the disease and a stroke she survived three years ago.
She was first affected by the disorder around the age of 12, when she began having trouble with hearing and balance.
She underwent two brain surgeries — one at the University of Utah Hospital and a second at Primary Children's Hospital — to implant a Cochlear implant and remove a tumor in her head. During her second operation, two arteries ruptured in her brain, causing a stroke and a two-centimeter midline shift of her brain.
She spent the next four months recovering and having to re-learning basic living functions in an inpatient rehabilitation program.
In total, Leah has had eight surgeries since being diagnosed, Erika said. Two of them have been to remove brain tumors.
"She is a warrior," said Bev Stone , a Make-A-Wish volunteer. "She is a brave girl."
Leah uses a walker to move around the house and continues to receive an education at Thunder Ridge High School by taking two classes in the morning.
While not in school, she has speech and occupational therapy three times and physical therapy twice a week. She also takes a chemotherapy drug, Avastin, every two weeks.
Avastin is used to cut off the blood supply to the tumors and help slow their growth, Leah's father, Tony, said.
Due to her complications from prior surgeries, Tony said the family will hold out as long as possible with Avastin treatments before having Leah undergo more surgeries.
"Not all of them are actively growing," Erika said. "The tumors that (doctors) are concern about, that are actively growing, is one in her brain on the side of her Cochlear implant that's wrapped around her hearing nerve and her facial nerve. ... And the one's in her throat, which controls your ability to speak and swallow."
Despite those challenges, Leah exercises her voice through her writing.
"We're kind of a laid back crew, but she is not," Erika said. "She is very spirited. She is my spirited child. You can't really tell her no. If she wants something, she will get it. Which is probably the same spirit that has kept her alive."