A free lecture series at the Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello will cover history, wildlife and recreation during the month of September.
Guest speakers will lecture Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Sept. 9 to Sept. 30 at the outdoor amphitheater.
Guest speakers will cover a variety of topics focused on the nature area, Idaho Fish and Game said in a news release.
Here is a schedule of the lectures:
• Sept. 9 - Edson Fichter: His Legacy and the Nature Area in His Name, by Jennifer Jackson and Maria Pacioretty, Idaho Fish and Game
• Sept. 16 - Fishes of the Portneuf River, by Ernest Keeley, Idaho State University Fish Ecology Lab, professor of biological sciences
• Sept. 23 - Birds in the Portneuf Area, by Austin Young, ISU biological sciences, masters student
• Sept. 30 - What Mammals are Here? by Don Streubel, ISU retired professor of biological sciences
The audience is welcome to bring chairs or blankets to sit on. If the weather sours, events could be canceled. For more information, call 208-232-4703.