BOISE — Last week, the fourth week of the 2021 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Debated changing historic names and monuments
A new bill wants to require all Idaho cities, schools and government entities to obtain the Legislature’s approval before renaming public places currently named after a historical figure. They also could not remove, relocate or alter monuments and memorials in public places without that approval. Public places include schools, streets, bridges, structures, parks, preserves and reserves. Short-term relocations for construction or repairs are allowed without approval.
“The basic concept behind this is that erasing history doesn’t seem to be the right thing. There are warts associated with many historical figures and events, but we should learn about them … not hide them,” Freshman Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, told the House committee.
State Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, argued the bill doesn’t create a better system for decisions on such changes. He would like to see a slower and more reflective process for change-making.
Voted for an anti-drug constitutional amendment
The Senate voted 24-11 in favor of a constitutional amendment banning future legalization of psychoactive drugs. The proposal has been making a lot of noise at the Capitol in recent weeks. If it passes the House, the proposed amendment will be placed on ballots in 2022.
Senate debate centered on marijuana. Sponsor Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, said legalization could increase homelessness and crime. Idahoans, said Grow, are not willing to sacrifice their well-being for “insignificant” tax revenue.
Not all Republicans were in favor of the amendment. Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, said she did not want recreational marijuana legalized, but saw benefits to “medical cannabis, CBD products and hemp as an agricultural crop.”
Continued game of tug-of-war between Gov. Little, legislators
Just as the Senate was preparing to debate a resolution to end Gov. Brad Little’s Stage 2 public health order, Little ended it himself. He moved Idaho back to Stage 3 which allows gatherings of up to 50 people. The Senate then voted to send SCR 103 back to the State Affairs Committee since it was no longer relevant.
But that wasn’t the end of it. On Friday, Reps. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, introduced a new resolution to make all gathering limits “null, void and of no force and effect.” Crane drew up the resolution after the Idaho High School Activities Association rejected his request to allow increased attendance at the girls’ state basketball tournament later this month. The Idaho High School Athletics Association said it will only allow 1,800 people to attend.
Next week:
Keep a lookout for the conclusion of several bills. The anti-drug amendment and Wrongful Conviction act may see final voting by legislators. Others, like the monument bill and a bill to end the requirement to publish public notices in newspapers, may see their first round of voting. Lawmakers are also expected to debate bills that will restrict health district power.
Quote:
“It appears to me … that we’re in a little bit of a chess match with the gentleman on the 2nd floor (the governor). It is a chess game. And who is winning?” — Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens.