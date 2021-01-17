BOISE — Last week, the first of the 2021 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Kicked off with the State of the State and budget recommendations
Gov. Brad Little led the first day of the 2021 Legislative session with his State of the State address and the release of his budget recommendations. He began his State of the State address by condemning the Jan. 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol and describing the struggles Idaho has faced throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Little paused for a moment of silence in remembrance of the 1,500 Idahoans who have died from COVID-19, before turning to more positive aspects of the year such as Idaho’s record budget surplus. Going into the session, much of Little’s budget recommendations consisted of a “no-frills” fiscally conservative approach. Little said education remains his top priority. The most notable aspect of Little’s budget was his new “Building Idaho’s Future” plan. It consists of “strategic investments” such as tax relief, business grants and infrastructure projects.
Focused on issues caused by the pandemic
The coronavirus was heard but not seen at the Capitol this week. Much of the first week’s conversation and legislation focused on issues surrounding the pandemic, including the introduction of a bill by Assistant Majority Leader Brent Crane, R-Nampa, that would undo limitations on gatherings. He particularly wants unlimited attendance at school sporting events.
Many Republican legislators have made deliberate decisions to ignore health recommendations. Most do not wear masks and are frequently seen less than six feet apart. This attitude culminated on Friday with the voting down of a motion to suspend rules to allow legislators with “physical impairment that places them at high-risk” to vote remotely this session. Votes fell along party-lines at 11-49. The measure was introduced by Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum. Davis, a paraplegic with impaired lungs, is more than 37 times as likely to die from pneumonia than the average person.
Began the push to limit Little’s powers
The biggest focus of the week — which may end up the focus of the entire session — was limiting the governor’s powers. The issue is a result of lawmakers’ disapproval of Little’s use of his emergency powers in response to COVID-19. Many felt he had overreached and were upset he had not allowed the Legislature to be more involved in his decisions. Now, they want to ensure it cannot happen again.
New bill proposals included giving the Legislature the power to call itself into session upon the request of 60% of the House and Senate, removing some of the governor’s powers during an emergency and ending Little’s current state of emergency.
The week ahead:
Next week, much of the real work will begin. Many committees delayed their first meeting so will be convening for the first time. Those committees will begin deciding what issues they want to look at in the coming months. The Legislature is expected to continue moving forward with power restrictions and seeking to end current limitations set by Little. Don’t expect pandemic disagreements to go away any time soon.
Quotes of the week:
“Hostility and violence are not an expression of your rights; they are a violation of everyone else’s.”
— Gov. Brad Little, addressing last week’s violence at the Capitol.
“So right now, who’s being disenfranchised is the dance teams. They’re not able to perform. And this is the problem, in my opinion, when government gets involved and tries to solve issues that, in my belief, it’s not their area that they should be trying to solve.”
— Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, speaking on the ways he believes pandemic gathering limitations have affected student athletes.
“I’m devastated.”
— Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, told the Idaho Press following the rejection of her proposal that would allow her to participate in the Legislature remotely during the pandemic.