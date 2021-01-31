BOISE — Last week, the third week of the 2021 legislative session, state officials and lawmakers:
Pushed forward with removing pandemic limitations
Pandemic-fueled debate over who should have power is showing no sign of slowing. The topic dominated every day of the session last week. Gov. Brad Little, in an attempt to appease lawmakers, announced a new athletics attendance plan on Jan. 22 that would allow gyms to fill at 40% capacity for sports games. The House, however, saw this as only getting “40% of our First Amendment rights back,” as Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa said. On Monday, the House voted to remove all COVID-19 gathering limits.
On Wednesday, the Senate looked at a resolution to end the current state of emergency and preserve federal coronavirus-assistance funding. However, sponsor Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, admitted he had come to realize “it probably does neither of those things.” At his recommendation, it was sent back to the Senate State Affairs committee. The move came after the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General released opinions finding the resolutions unconstitutional.
On Friday, the Senate State Affairs Committee introduced a new, but similar, proposal. This one would seek to end Stage 2 of the emergency order. Stage 2 limits gatherings and imposes restrictions on businesses.
Saw a committee approve of stripping health districts’ power
It wasn’t just Little who received heat from the Legislature this week. On Friday, the House Education Committee voted to introduce legislation that would strip Idaho’s public health officials of the authority to order schools closed in public health emergencies, or to order preventive measures such as masks, wrote Idaho Press reporter Betsy Russell.
The approval comes despite a BSU Public Policy Survey released this week showing 57.9% of Idahoans support a public mask mandate.
Saw an local rep push to impeach the governor
In the week’s strangest Capitol news, Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, announced his intention to file articles of impeachment against Little. Christensen maintains that Little’s gathering limitations and spending of federal disaster aid without legislative approval were impeachable offenses. Articles of impeachment are the most serious form of action the legislative branch can take against the executive branch. Christensen released these solemn documents in his characteristically unconventional style: on Facebook.
But it doesn’t look like it’ll happen. House State Affairs Chairman Brent Crane, R-Nampa, told the Post Register he will not allow the articles to have a hearing. Crane characterized the attempt as “political games” and bringing “Washington, D.C.-style politics into Idaho.”
Eastern Idaho legislators recap
— Rep. Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls, proposed two bills to reform juvenile corrections definitions in a way that would favor putting juvenile offenders in diversion programs instead of detention centers.
— Sen. Doug Ricks’, R-Rexburg, Wrongful Convictions Act received a do pass recommendation after hearing testimony from Christopher Tapp and others.
— Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, proposed ending the requirement that legal notices must be published in newspapers.
— Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, proposed a bill to allow adoptees born after July 1, 2021, to access their original birth certificate once they turned 18.
This week
The biggest thing to watch this week will be the playing out of bids to limit Little’s powers and end the emergency order. At the rapid clip the Legislature has been pushing these through, it’s possible we may see final voting on some of these resolutions. And keep an eye on the anti-drug amendment that would prevent all currently illegal psychoactive drugs from ever becoming legal. After emotional hearings last week, Senate State Affairs Committee voted to approve the amendment Friday. It’s set to hit the Senate floor this week.
Quote of the week
“A crisis is not the time to dismantle the Governor’s ability to respond quickly during an emergency. A crisis is the time to lead.”
— Congressman Mike Simpson and Bruce Newcomb, former speakers of the Idaho House of Representatives, in an op-ed against current attempts to remove Little’s powers.