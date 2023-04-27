Seventeen state lawmakers from eastern Idaho reported on key pieces of legislation during a Legislative Town Hall held Tuesday evening at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing.
“We want a place where we can inform — particularly women — things that are going on in the Legislature,” said Lisa Burtenshaw, president of the Republican Women of Eastern Idaho which organized the event.
The legislators who spoke were primarily members of the East Idaho Coalition, a voluntary group of lawmakers that started meeting in the fall of 2022 to address common issues that affect this region.
“We believe we can work together to tackle regional issues that matter to us, including growth, education, transportation, natural resources and economic development,” 15 of the lawmakers wrote in a Dec. 4 Post Register opinion piece.
The coalition does not vote as a block, but caucuses together to discuss issues and support each other, Burtenshaw said.
At Tuesday’s event, the legislators answered questions about a key issue or piece of legislation they worked on this year in Boise.
Two legislators — Sen. Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree, and Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg — spoke about the state’s Medicaid program.
In 2018, Idaho voters approved expanding the program’s benefits to adults without disabilities who make too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid health coverage, but not enough to qualify for subsidies on the state’s health care exchange set up by the Affordable Care Act. As of January, approximately 145,000 Idahoans had signed up for Medicaid following its expansion.
VanOrden represents District 30 and serves on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee and as the Health and Welfare chairwoman. She spoke about the Medicaid task force that was created this year to search for cost-saving mitigation measures.
“The Medicaid budget was over $4 billion this year, and that is not sustainable,” VanOrden said.
Most of the program’s funding comes from the federal government. About 66% of the money in the Medicaid budget comes from federal funding, the Idaho Capital Sun reported.
“(The task force) will look at things all across the board, come back with some recommendations, and they will be crucial for setting our budgets within Medicaid in the future.”
Raybould, who represents District 34, also tackled the Medicaid budget.
“The issue with the Medicaid budget is that the primary driver of it is non-discretionary spending,” she said. “Unless we run policy that changes the law, (the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee) is under an obligation to provide funding based on a formula that’s set in law.”
About 13,000 ineligible individuals are currently being removed from Medicaid’s rolls. These tend to be younger, healthier people, Raybould said.
However, those who are left are often “older, disabled and higher users of services,” Raybould said. “Even as people are being pulled off because of eligibility issues, utilization within the program was increasing for a number of reasons. … You have friends and neighbors who are Medicaid participants.
There are a lot of people in east Idaho who are on this program, who need this program. We need it to work. We need to get it right, but it needs to be sustainable.”
While the Legislature is working to address the Medicaid budget, the state is in a good financial position.
Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, who represents District 31, spoke about the budgeting process and the cash balances that some state agencies carry.
“We balance that budget. In fact, this year … we had a bunch of cash in our bank account. All of our rainy day funds are full,” Furniss said.
The recent session saw several bills introduced that would affect local government entities.
Sen. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton, who represents District 31, spoke about issues that should remain under local control, rather than state control.
“What we’re seeing is a trend of legislation that’s coming to put controls or clamps on our school boards, our library districts, on our transportation and on, you know, on our county commissioners,” he said. “The people closest to those issues need to be those that are managing those issues.”
Law enforcement leaders from across the state, including Bonneville County Sheriff Samuel Hulse, pushed the Legislature to create laws allowing for harsher penalties for people dealing fentanyl, the synthetic that is up to 100 times more powerful than heroin and has been a major driver of a nationwide spike in overdose deaths.
Rep. Stephanie Mickelson, R-Idaho Falls, who represents District 32, spoke about the impact of sentencing laws on the safety of Idaho communities.
“We want to make sure that we have appropriate sentencing guidelines for not only people that abuse women and children, but also for drug dealers and fentanyl dealers,” she said.
The proposed changes for mandatory minimums did not make it through this year, but she will continue to push for them moving forward.
Two interconnected issues — property taxes and education funding — also received a lot of attention this session.
Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, who represents District 33, serves as chairman of the Senate Education Committee and spoke about the need to fund public school facilities in the state of Idaho.
“What’s happened is local property owners have been called upon to make up the difference that the state is not doing in funding our local school facilities,” he said.
He sponsored Senate Bill 1103 which proposed taking revenues from state endowment lands — totaling $61 million this year — and appropriating them to school facilities. The bill did not make it out of committee this year.
As chairman of the Local Government and Taxation committee, District 34 Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, helped to pass legislation redistributing 4.5% of sales tax revenues toward property tax relief.
“Every legislator that went to Boise this past year had one goal in common (which) was to help provide property tax relief,” Ricks said. “You’re going to see somewhere between about 13% up to 20% discount relief on your property tax statement.”
District 35 Rep. Josh Wheeler, R-Ammon, highlighted the Legislature’s $50 million allocation towards Career Technical Education.
“It’s going to give priority to rural programs and to local education associations that find ways to partner with their local industries and businesses,” he said. “It gives Idaho students, Idaho kids, an additional way to go on. … Kids are going to more easily find out that they want to be in the ag industry … that they want to be in the trades, that they want to be an electrician, maybe even a plumber.”
Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke and House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma also addressed the audience.
Blanksma spoke about the Idaho Launch initiative. Idaho Launch provides $8,000 grants over two years to qualifying Idaho graduating high school seniors to pursue career technical training.
“This year is really the first year where we’ve really addressed a lot of those kids that fall through the gaps,” Blanskma said. “With the (career technical education) programs … and Launch, we’re providing a comprehensive solution. We’re giving kids jobs, not just training. We’re finding careers for kids, not just diplomas.”
Bedke said eastern Idaho is well-represented in the Legislature.
“These are very dedicated Idaho citizens,” Bedke said. “Every one of them has a little different forte, a little different skill set, but together it’s a formidable delegation. You’re well-positioned in the chairmanships and appropriations. From one end of the Legislature to the other, this part of the state is very well represented, as it should be.”
The Legislative Town Hall was co-hosted by Idaho Young Republicans. Ball Ventures sponsored the event.
