Legislative Town Hall
Buy Now

Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, addresses an audience of about 100 people at a Legislative Town Hall on Tuesday as state Rep. Marco Erickson and Lisa Burtenshaw, president of the Republican Women of Eastern Idaho, look on.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

Seventeen state lawmakers from eastern Idaho reported on key pieces of legislation during a Legislative Town Hall held Tuesday evening at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing.

“We want a place where we can inform — particularly women — things that are going on in the Legislature,” said Lisa Burtenshaw, president of the Republican Women of Eastern Idaho which organized the event.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.