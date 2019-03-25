BOISE — Prosecutors and law enforcement officials have asked that a measure legalizing hemp production in Idaho be amended to address concerns about roadside testing.
That was the main objection raised during a two-hour Senate State Affairs hearing Monday.
The bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, conforms Idaho law with the 2018 Farm Bill, which removes industrial hemp from the list of federally controlled substances.
As initially presented, however, the legislation doesn’t specifically address the interstate transportation and testing of hemp. That’s a problem for law enforcement officials, who worry drug dealers may try to use hemp to camouflage shipments of marijuana.
“Mexican cartels control drug trafficking in this area,” Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said. “It would be irresponsible to think they won’t try to exploit hemp production. You can’t just ignore that.”
Although hemp and marijuana look very similar, they contain very different levels of THC, the psychoactive component in cannabis that makes people high. By definition, hemp must contain less than 0.3 percent THC by weight. That compares with 20 percent of more for the most potent strains of marijuana.
The problem, Donahue said, is that there isn’t an easy way for peace officers to tell the difference between a legal shipment of hemp and a shipment that includes marijuana.
“Our canine dogs can’t tell the level of THC that’s in a sample,” he said. “They can just tell if there’s any THC.”
While there are test kits available to accurately measure THC content, both in the field and at the roadside, Maj. Charlie Spencer with the Idaho State Police said those instruments haven’t been validated for use in court cases.
“That instrumentation is used by the hemp industry for regulatory purposes,” he said. “(But) there is currently no court-approved instrumentation that allows law enforcement to do roadside testing.”
That means peace officers have to collect samples and send them to the state crime lab.
Law enforcement groups are asking that the bill be amended to require anyone transporting hemp through Idaho to first obtain a permit from the Department of Agriculture. The proposed change would also give officers the authority to inspect any vehicle transporting and to collect samples for testing.
The State Affairs Committee agreed to send the legislation to the Senate floor for possible amendments. It will be up to individual senators to decide what changes, if any, to actually propose. The full Senate will vote on any amendments, and then vote on whether to approve the amended bill.
During Monday’s hearing, several people testified in favor of the bill, saying it gives farmers an opportunity to pursue a lucrative alternative crop, as well as to add a beneficial rotation crop.