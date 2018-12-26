SALMON — Veteran Lemhi County Clerk of the District Court Terri Morton says the early 20th century courthouse where she works seems like a second home — as it has been for more than 30 years.
On Jan. 14, Morton will formally hand over the reins to her chief deputy clerk, Brenda Armstrong, who was elected without opposition in November. Morton’s retirement has been well-earned. And, like the imposing brick building where she has worked, Morton has left her mark on the county for time to come.
Lemhi County Commissioner Brett Barsalou, who has worked with Morton for the best part of three decades, said she is a consummate professional whose integrity, discretion and talent will be sorely missed.
“The people of Lemhi County have been very fortunate to have Terri. You couldn’t ask for a higher quality person and she’s representative of the caliber of people who step forward and serve our community,” he said.
In yet another sign of her conscientiousness, Morton has spent years preparing for her departure and ensuring the transition would be as smooth as possible, Barsalou said.
“And just to show what a professional she is, on election night, she was at her post and she was the first county to accurately report election returns to the state ... and that’s happened before,” he said.
Morton has carried the weight of a three-pronged job — clerk, auditor and recorder — with the ease of a woman used to juggling a host of responsibilities. Each of the titles carries a laundry list of duties. As clerk, for example, Morton serves the county commissioners, carrying out the bulk of administrative tasks, and as chief of elections.
It is difficult to envision Morton, wife and mother of two, grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of one, ever being rattled, perhaps one reason she wears her numerous hats with such skill. For her part, Morton says she will miss her daily trek up the courthouse steps and she will miss a crew of workers she described as “the most wonderful in the world.”
Morton is a hometown girl who began working as a babysitter when she was an adolescent and as a lifeguard at age 15. She learned as a young person the importance of being reliable and responsible and she credits her upbringing for that.
“My parents taught me how to work. I appreciate that more than they’ll ever know,” she said.
After graduating from Salmon High School in 1973, Morton attended Idaho State University Technical College, where she trained as a legal secretary. She served in that position for Jim Herndon — now an attorney in Idaho Falls — before leaving the workforce to have children.
In 1985, she began working for the county and it was the first of several gigs that saw her appointed chief deputy clerk in 1997. She ran for the office unopposed for the first time in 1998 and was easily elected, a pattern that has played out election after election.
Morton was on hand at a time when the county ran into financial arrears and was forced to severely tighten its belt. There were layoffs and there were untold hours devoted to putting affairs in order. As is her wont, Morton was challenged but never shaken.
In overseeing the district court, Morton has seen the highs and lows of families she has known.
“You see the happy times but also the sad times; you have to have good judgment and discretion,” Morton said.
Morton has those — and many more virtues. That is why the Idaho Association of Counties chose Morton this year to be honored with the Mills Adler Award, which recognizes an elected county official’s significant contributions to the association through dedicated services and support.
Barsalou said Morton, known for her reserve and for being self-effacing, probably didn’t convey the importance of the commendation.
“She’s not eager to talk about herself,” he said. “In being the recipient of that award, Terri was recognized not only by her peers — 44 county clerks — but by 44 assessors, three county commissioners for every one of those 44 counties . . . it tells you how respected she is statewide.”
Morton has some trepidation about stepping down since she has worked for the better part of her life. And she is fond of the courthouse itself, a grand old structure that her husband’s great-grandfather built.
“There are a lot of memories here,” she said.
And there will be memories to come. Morton and her husband Lloyd run a cattle ranch and, in their “spare” time, they intend to travel.
Looking back on a career that brought as many joys as challenges, Morton said, “It’s been an honor and privilege to serve Lemhi County.”