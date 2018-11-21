A Lemhi County couple is facing multiple felony charges after they reportedly kidnapped a 15-year-old girl and forced her to perform sex acts with them.
Joshua Stemen, 39, and Valerie Hatfield, 26, were first arraigned in Lemhi County's magistrate court on Nov. 1. They were both bound over to district court Tuesday.
The couple has been charged with lewd conduct with a minor child, kidnapping in the first degree, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stemen was charged with an additional count of lewd conduct with a minor.
An affidavit by the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office states the victim underwent an examination by a sexual assault nurse examiner. She told investigators that Stemen raped her on Oct. 29, then forced her to perform sex acts on Hatfield.
The reports do not detail how or when the defendants kidnapped the victim. A first-degree charge means the state is accusing the couple of kidnapping the victim with the intention of sexually abusing her.
Lewd conduct with a minor and first-degree kidnapping are both punishable with up to life in prison. The misdemeanors are punishable with up to a year in jail.
Both defendants have pre-trial conferences scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 21 in Lemhi County Courthouse.