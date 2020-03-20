SALMON — The Lemhi County Historical Society & Museum is not averse to dreaming impossible dreams, but it tends to take one step more by making those dreams come true.
The purchase this year of the building at 204 Main St., where the community’s library was once housed, is yet another example of the local Historical Society’s ability to turn a wish into reality.
The $150,000 price set by the Salmon Library Association — which also provided an open-ended time frame — was met by the efforts of donors as well as volunteers who staffed fundraisers.
Hope Benedict, head of the local Historical Society, said words could not sufficiently express the gratitude toward people who stepped forward to offer money, services or venues to host fundraising events.
“It speaks volumes about our community,” Benedict said about the success of the building campaign.
It kicked off in 2018 with a fundraising dinner at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Salmon that brought more than $5,000 in just more than two hours. It was the beginning of an effort that saw countless community members contribute to the cause and a handful of Lemhi Historical Society supporters provide significant financial backing.
Salmon City Councilman Ken Hill was among those who made sizable donations. He applauded the projects brought to the area by the local Historical Society. Those include a Smithsonian Institute exhibit entitled “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” that debuted at the newly acquired building.
Hill said the museum has long been short on space for its display of local and regional artifacts. He added, “Salmon’s my home. I want it to be the best it can be.”
A substantial infusion came from an offer by Wayne Johnson, owner of Salmon River Rafting Co., of a trip on the Salmon River in a package that included seven days and six nights. Four of those six nights were on the river itself and accommodations were lodges rather than camping.
Johnson said his trips emphasize the history of the Salmon River Canyon, its mining legacy, Native American pictographs and the cast of early characters impassioned about the area’s whitewater rapids and craggy beauty.
“The donation of a trip for a raffle fits my attitude toward protecting history and providing educational resources for others,” he said.
Nikos Monoyios and Valerie Brackett, owners of Eagle Valley Ranch near Salmon, last summer pledged to match any funds up to $35,000 raised between July 18, 2019, and June 30 of this year in a period shortened by the enthusiastic response.
Monoyios said he and his wife have been fans of Benedict, the museum and the Historical Society for years, noting that an additional incentive was the prospect of the latter expanding its programs and offerings.
“We also were very impressed with the community support and thought we should do our part,” said Monoyios.
The push to buy the building attracted the attention of Lemhi County native and Pocatello resident Jim Morphey, who telephoned Benedict to say he was sending her a check for $10,000 to be used toward the purchase.
Morphey said he wanted to support the Historical Society as well as the library since both his mother and an aunt were librarians there for many years.
Morphey, some of whose forebears arrived in Lemhi County as early as the 1870s, said he was strongly motivated by what he termed “chronic homesickness.”
“There isn’t any part of the Salmon area I don’t love — and I never felt like I saw it all,” he said.
Plans are underway for two exhibits, one tied to the Native Americans of the area and the other to the river, with dates to be announced in coming weeks.