The Republican candidate for the District 33 Senate seat raised $11,900 since the primaries, spent a little more than $7,000 and had $5,918.96 in the bank as of Sept. 30.
David Lent is running against Democrat Jerry Sehlke to represent the district that encompasses most of Idaho Falls.
Wednesday was the deadline to file campaign finance reports covering fundraising and spending from May 26 to Sept. 30. Lent's report, which was not posted on the Secretary of State's website as of early Wednesday evening but is there now, shows his biggest donors have been the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee and Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, each giving $2,000.
Lent also got $1,000 from the Region VII Republicans and $500 each from Idaho Loggers and from AGRA-PAC, the Idaho Farm Bureau's Political Action Committee.
Sehlke ended the period with a bit more in the bank, raising $6,288.94, spending $1,501.48 and closing with $6,072.12. His biggest donors were the state and county Democratic parties, which each gave $1,000, with the rest mostly coming in smaller donations from 28 Idaho Falls residents.
Lent beat incumbent Sen. Tony Potts in the May primary.