Lester 'Les' Kiel, a longtime Idaho Falls business leader who served as president of the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, died in late January at age 86.
Kiel was born in 1934 in Corsica, South Dakota. He helped run his family's butcher shop as a teenager before leaving for college, where he met and married his wife Jean in 1954. After volunteering to serve two years in the U.S. Army, the Kiels moved to Bellingham, Washington while he earned his bachelor's degree.
Kiel began taking active roles in the Idaho Falls community soon after moving here in 1960 for an insurance job. He started Tandy and Wood Insurance in 1972 and served as the Chamber of Commerce president on and off during the 1970s. At various points, he also served as president for the local United Way and the Idaho Falls Rotary Club, as well as on the board for Idaho Falls Consolidated Hospitals.
"Les always felt that you should give back to the community you take from. He worked just as hard in the community service roles as he did at his insurance job," his wife Jean Kiel said.
One of Kiel's major accomplishments while with the Rotary Club was creating the annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race in 1990. The annual event has raised more than $5 million for improvements along the Snake River, including Heritage Park and the Japanese Friendship Garden.
Don and Georgia Dixon, who ran the Dixon Farm & Ranch just outside Idaho Falls, got to know the Kiels well while attending the same church. The Dixons remained close friends even after the Kiels moved out of town in 2005, visiting them in Arizona or at the cabin they built in Island Park.
"He was very astute, a very clear thinker," Georgia Dixon said.
"He honored his friends and associates very well, and all those who knew Les well would agree with that," Don added.
Les Kiel is survived by Jean, his son Douglas and his daughters Julie and Barbara, along with seven grandchildren. A memorial fund for Kiel has been established at the Olympia Hills Golf Course in Universal City, Texas, where Kiel served on the course committee until shortly before his death.