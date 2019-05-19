With Memorial Day weekend coming up, Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants you to catch a fish.
It’s the traditional unofficial kickoff to the summer camping and fishing season in Idaho, and Fish and Game staffers have been busy stocking ponds, lakes and streams with fish in preparation.
With spring runoff still in force and rainy days in the forecast, experts are recommending ponds, lakes and reservoirs for fishing over most rivers and streams.
A few places have received some extra stocking deliveries.
“One place is Trail Creek Pond — it’s a great one,” said James Brower, regional communications manager. “There’s 1,100 rainbows put in there recently. The catch rate should be pretty good. There’s some pretty good size ones in there as well. There’s some pretty good camping nearby in the canyon. It’s also a good place to stop on your way to Grand Teton National Park and the Jackson Hole area.”
Sand Creek Ponds No. 1 and No. 4 northeast of St. Anthony are also recommended.
“Pond 1 is receiving 3,500 fish from the hatchery and Pond 4 is getting 2,700,” Brower said. “There’s camping right there, first-come, first-serve. It’s a pretty spot to be.”
Besides fishing, the area also features an interpretive nature walk around the ponds. Brower said the area has beaver, moose and deer and brook trout in the side channels.
Fish and Game also recommends Warm River for camping and fishing. The tributary to the Henry’s Fork features the popular railroad trail, scenic vistas and great fishing. Beginning Saturday, Warm River changes from catch-and-release to a six-trout limit with no harvest of cutthroat trout.
“There’s a caddis fly hatch going on now,” Brower said, “it may be on the tail end of it by Memorial Day weekend, but the fish should still be targeting those.”
Birch Creek along state Highway 28 is another popular Memorial Day weekend destination. The stream has been heavily stocked. Fish and Game says the southern end of the stream boasts more rainbows and the upstream areas offer brook trout. This creek may be a bit muddy with spring runoff and recent rains.
“One of the reasons that (Birch Creek) is popular is because it does fish so well,” Brower said. “There’s quite a bit of dispersed camping up and down it with lots of options for people. It’s pretty well known, but it’s well known for a reason.”
Another popular area is Henry’s Lake. Brower says if you don’t have a boat, this is the time to fish from the shore at Henry’s Lake.
“I think fishing this year on Henry’s is going to be pretty good,” he said. “Memorial Day weekend tends to be one of the best times to fish from shore. As the ice comes off, those fish are swimming around the edges.”
Another legendary fishing spot is the South Fork of the Snake River.
“The South Fork tends to get a little muddy when it rains, but I’ve never had any trouble pulling fish out of it,” Brower said. “There’s a lot of fish to be had, almost 6,000 trout per mile on that river. That’s one of my favorite places to go.”
Ririe Reservoir also has good potential for the coming weekend. Fish and Game dumped 6,700 rainbow trout into the reservoir at the Blacktail boat launch area earlier this month.
“We had a big semi-truck come two days in a row,” Brower said. “It should be good.”
If you are heading up to the Salmon area for Memorial Day weekend, Mike Demick, Fish and Game communications manager, said most of the ponds and lakes there are a good bet.
“These close-to-home fishing holes provide families with young children a good chance of catching fish,” he said. “Add a picnic lunch and some lawn chairs, and families can have an ideal outing spending some quality time together.”
Here are his recommendations for the Salmon area:
Kids Creek Pond, near downtown Salmon; Hayden Creek Pond, 24 miles south of Salmon; Blue Mountain Pond, near the Challis golf course; Squaw Creek Pond, 3 miles west of Clayton; Hyde Pond, south of Salmon in the Sunset Heights subdivision; Williams Lake, southwest of Salmon; Jimmy Smith Lake, located in the East Fork Salmon River drainage southeast of Clayton via a half-mile foot/ATV trail; and Mosquito Flat Reservoir, near Challis.