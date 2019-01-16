Lewiston police are seeking information that could lead to suspects in a home burglary in which an estimated $50,000 worth of historic currency was stolen.
The paper currency in several denominations dates from the 1930s to the 1970s, according to a news release. Lewiston Detective Brian Erickson said the currency owner advised all the banks in the area to be on the lookout for the dated currency. Among the stolen items are paper bills with a silver stamp, called silver certificates, that are easily distinguishable, Erickson said.
He said a suspect or suspects broke into the victim’s home on the 1400 block of Birch Avenue on Jan. 7 and stole a safe that contained the money. No other items were taken from the home.
Police are advising businesses and the public to be aware of strange-looking currency with unusual ink shades and markings.
This article first published in the Lewiston Tribune.