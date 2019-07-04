Liberty on Parade a sweet start to Independence Day in Idaho Falls

Another Fourth of July Liberty on Parade is in the books. There were horses and classic cars; there were floats and other spectacles (one was just a SmartMods tiny home on a trailer); and there was candy — quite a lot of candy.
The parade, hosted by the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, began with an opening ceremony, where awards were handed out for parade entries.
Idaho Falls High School won best school spirit and best band, Melaleuca won best commercial float and The Haunted River, a haunted house attraction in Menan, won the grand prize for a creepy float and accompanying mascot, to name a few of the winners.
Idaho National Laboratory led the parade, and the lab's director, Mark Peters, was the Grand Marshal.
The theme of this year’s Liberty on Parade was “Empowering the Future.” Thousands of people (and dogs) lined South Boulevard to watch the 132 floats, vehicles and marching groups travel through Idaho Falls' oldest neighborhood to celebrate Independence Day.
Shae Christensen, 31, and Sheldon Christensen, 35, of Idaho Falls, have become accustomed to bringing their two children to the Liberty on Parade every year.
"This year we got more candy, so that was fun," Shae Christensen said. "The kids really enjoyed it."
Max Christensen, 8, said the candy was his favorite part of the parade. Macie Christensen, 5, said the cheerleaders were her favorite.
Dad, on the other hand, preferred the floats.
"My favorites are the ones that are real floats," Sheldon Christensen said. "Not just the cars, not just the cheerleaders, a true float."
Not all children at the parade were spectators. Some were put to work.
Norman Schenk, 69, of Idaho Falls, teaches his children and now his grandchildren an American staple on the country's birthday: capitalism.
For four decades, Sckenk, owner of Schenk Knives in Idaho Falls, has been making cotton candy and snow cones at the Liberty on Parade. This year his grandchildren sold the sweet treats to parade patrons.
"We've done this for 40 years as a family event to teach (our kids) how to make money and how to work," Schenk said. "I love it. We can watch the parade, and we can have fun."
Schenk's son-in-law, Scott Knight, 42, of Las Vegas, brings his family to Idaho Falls every year for the parade.
"We come all the way up from Las Vegas just to do this," Knight said. "This is the highlight of the whole week. The kids run around and sell cotton candy. They ask about it all year long."
Many homeowners and business along the parade route hosted parties.
Lonnie Pyper, 37, Rebecca Pyper, 36, of Idaho Falls, own a home along South Boulevard, and they've hosted a party for the last eight years.
"This is our annual breakfast on the Fourth," Rebecca Pyper said. "We have 150 people come. It's friends, family, it's just a big party."
The party is a celebration of the neighborhood.
"We just love South Boulevard," Pyper said. "We specifically bought this house because we love the atmosphere. This is a celebration of the character of this street."
And the crowds in front of the Pyper home only add to the festivities.
"Everybody comes by and they're happy on the Fourth of July," Pyper said. "It's just so festive. It feels like a step back in time."