With several reading programs in place, the Idaho Falls Public Library hopes to help children succeed academically before they even enter the school system.
Idaho Falls Public Library Director Robert Wright said that programs, such as Storytime, have been in place for many years.
"I have been here since 2004, but I think they started doing these (reading programs) 20 years before I came, possibly even since it's been open," Wright said.
Wright was referring to programs including Book Babies, Storytime, KinderPrep and Little Makers. Each of these programs caters to different age groups with the same goal, enhancing children's early literacy. Book Babies is a reading time for children up to 2 years old held at 11:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday. It takes place on the first floor of the library, 457 W. Broadway.
Prior to the pandemic, these reading programs had more than 6,000 participants. More recently, the library recorded 2,939 participants in the summer of 2021. The library estimates that all of these programs will bring in 4,500 participants this year, according to Storytime leader Barbara Tew.
Storytime also is held on the first floor of the library at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday. As patrons enter the front doors and look to the right, they'll find a dedicated room for this event. Two doors, with "Storytime Room" painted above them, lead into an open space in which children up to age 5 have books read to them. During Storytime, the children are read two or three books. They also listen to songs and play with rhythm sticks, according to Tew.
"We try to make it as interactive as possible. It's more of an introduction to reading and a widening of their vocabulary," Tew said. "We hope it helps them with their social skills."
Tew has worked at the library full-time for 12 years and has been leading Storytime sessions for more than eight years.
"During the summertime, I see kids from all ages here. As you can see, at today's session we had babies all the way up to kids that are 12 years old," Tew said Tuesday.
The library also offers interactive school preparatory classes. These programs include KinderPrep and Little Makers.
Little Makers is the library's STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) storytime session for children ages 4 to 5. The sessions are at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays during summer.
"Children and parents come together to read books and build things," Wright said.
KinderPrep is an eight-week workshop held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the library, led by a licensed kindergarten teacher. The workshop requires registration but does not require payment. During these workshops, kids and their parents learn the skills necessary for kindergarten.
"I have had people inside the school system tell me that they can tell if their students had been to KinderPrep or not," Wright said. "They will know that you read left to right. You can hand a book to a child, and if they've been to our program, they will hold it the right way."
"We focus on pre-emergent literacy. We want kids to read more books before they start attending school" Wright said.
At the library children who are avid reader can make their mark — literally. Wright spoke of a library tradition in which parents who come in to the library and record that they read their children 1,000 books before kindergarten, the child can dip their hand in paint and place it a on a wall at the library with their name above it. At the back of the children's department next to a butterfly bulletin board, there are 120 painted hands that have been placed on the wall.
"We just want to expose children to reading early," Wright said. "It's more than entertainment. I think this is really important for kids to experience before they start going to school."