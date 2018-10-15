BLACKFOOT — Deputies arrested two wanted felons from Florida Monday morning after a camera along Interstate 15 scanned the license plate of their car, said Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland.
Christopher David Stevenson, 34, was wanted on a felony warrant for robbery, and Amanda M. Johanson, 30, was wanted on a felony warrant for grand theft, Rowland said.
They are both from Oldsmar, Fla. Rowland said license plate scanners have been set up in Bingham, Bonneville and Madison counties, purchased with U.S. Department of Homeland Security revenue, to scan plates of passing vehicles. When a camera detects a plate belonging to a wanted suspect or fugitive, Rowland said Idaho State Police and the county sheriff's offices are notified.
Rowland said Bonneville and Madison counties have had their scanners for "quite some time," but Bingham County installed its scanner earlier this year. He said the scanners can also be programmed to alert on a specific plate, though the scanner detected the Florida plate through general scanning.
Rowland said the Bingham County scanner, located near milepost 98 of Interstate 15 in the county's northern area, alerted authorities of the wanted suspects at 9:40 a.m. By chance, he said police discovered the car — a 2017 Subaru Impreza, within Blackfoot city limits at 10 a.m.