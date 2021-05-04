Starting next week, Idaho’s famous Shoshone Falls on the Snake River will put on its fancy dress and strut its stuff for the tourists.
Borrowing a trick used at Niagara Falls, colored lights will shine on the falls after dark starting May 14 until the end of the month. The lights will run on a 20-minute loop with different colors, patterns and movements.
“The lights start around 9 p.m. each night, but really hit their peak saturation around 10 p.m. when it's really dark,” said Melissa Barry of Visit Southern Idaho. “They'll go off around 11:30-11:45 p.m. depending on the crowd.”
Barry said the park at Shoshone Falls near Twin Falls will be open after dark and “timed vehicle passes are available” for purchase online to reduce crowding. Find tickets online at visitsouthidaho.com/shoshone-falls-after-dark.
"This will be a huge win for the hospitality industry in the wake of COVID-19 and really kick things off for the summer season," Barry said.
She said the Bureau of Reclamation has increased flows over the 212-foot Shoshone Falls to about 3,000 CFS. “This will cover most of the waterfall and reflect the lights beautifully,” she said.
General admission is $15 per vehicle and $35 for buses.
The show is sponsored by Southern Idaho Tourism, Idaho Central Credit Union, and the City of Twin Falls.