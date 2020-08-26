About 60 firefighters were kept busy Tuesday afternoon and evening after lightning activity touched off multiple small wildfires in eastern Idaho.
“As of this morning, all of them are contained,” said Caribou-Targhee National Forest Service spokesperson Sarah Wheeler via email Wednesday morning. “Fire crews responded quickly to the new starts and are making great progress.”
Wheeler said the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center was expecting another busy day Wednesday because of continued hot weather conditions and the possibility of more lightning.
The fire center is warning public land users to be cautious when recreating outdoors.
“These fires should serve as a reminder that fuels are receptive and we remain in ‘Very High’ fire danger and have Stage 1 fire restrictions in place,” the center said in a news release.
Notable fires include the Limekiln Fire about 2 miles northwest of Stone Reservoir near Leadore. Three engines were able to contain the ¼ acre fire.
Crews were also able to contain the Miner Creek Fire about 22 miles east of Blackfoot at 400 acres. Firefighters used seven engines, one water tender and one dozer to coral the blaze by 9 p.m.
The Rye Grass Fire burning 8 miles northeast of American Falls Reservoir covers about 150 acres and was fought with three engines and one dozer.
The Muldoon Fire, about 20 miles southwest of Mackay, was discovered last week and pronounced 100% contained on Wednesday. About 89 people, one helicopter and three engines fought the 374-acre fire in the Lost River Ranger District.
The Bridger-Teton National Forest reports four new fires since Monday. One of the lightning-caused fires was on Teton Pass with a single tree that was “controlled” by four firefighters. Other small fires are near Togwotee Pass, the Snake River canyon east of Alpine, Wyo., and near Mount Leidy east of the National Elk Refuge in Jackson, Wyo.