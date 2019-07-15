Wildland firefighters were busy this weekend with a fire 22 miles west of Idaho Falls.
The Twenty Mile fire was started by lightning around 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Bureau of Land Management. It burned 191 acres of grass and brush on flat land near the 284 mile marker on U.S. Highway 20.
The fire was contained at 8 p.m. Saturday and brought under control Sunday evening. As of Saturday night, rain was falling and there was no active fire behavior.
No buildings were threatened by the fire and no one had to be evacuated.