Following in her father's footsteps, Tessa Dalton, 17, of Idaho Falls, led the 2022 Idaho Syringa Girls State as governor last week.
Girls State, run by the American Legion Auxiliary, is a hands-on experience where students learn about how the government functions and how to be involved citizens within their community.
“They are immersed into learning about the political process from dedicated volunteers, making sure the program’s nonpartisan governmental, patriotic and civic objectives are carried out with intense learning along with some fun,” according to the Idaho Syringa Girls State website.
In 1993, Dalton's father, Jim, served as Idaho Boys State governor. He said he always hoped one of his daughters would participate in Girls State. Before Tessa, Idaho Falls had not been home to a Girls State governor since 2005.
"I couldn't feel better that Tessa was elected governor," Jim said. "There's a sweetness in seeing her doing what I did, and even exceeding what I did at that age."
The father-daughter duo created a competitive atmosphere all throughout Tessa's life.
"When it came to my dad, I always thought 'if you can do it, I can do it,’" Tessa said with a laugh. "He's my biggest role model. There's definitely a friendly competition between us."
Jim Dalton went to Jerome High School and later studied engineering at the University of Idaho. As a Vandal, Jim served as the student body president his junior year. This position allowed him to form valuable connections which led him to work as a speech writer for former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne.
He later attended J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University while still writing for Kempthorne. Jim initially put his law degree to work in Dallas at the Jones Day Law Firm.
"I had a great time in Texas, but when a job opportunity came up in Idaho, I jumped at it," he said.
Jim is currently general counsel and chief legal officer for Kyäni, an Idaho Falls-based vitamin and food supplements company.
Idaho has always been home for Jim, and his daughter Tessa also holds the state close to her heart. Along with her service as Girls State governor, Tessa wrote and performed a song with her younger sister, Lyla, that became the program’s official song. The song is titled, "My Home's in Idaho." This accomplishment combined Tessa's two ambitions, music and love for her country.
Tessa has been playing the violin since she was 4 years old. Music has always been a passion for her. This fall, Tessa hopes to make music into a career. She plans on attending Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., to study commercial music.
Her long-term aspirations don't stray far from those of her father's. Tessa eventually wants to attend law school and become an entertainment lawyer. She also said, later in life, she hopes to run for office in local government.
"Going to Girls State really shapes the trajectory of your life," Tessa said.
Tessa found that Girls State reinforced her love for her country. During her time as Girls State governor, Tessa had the opportunity to lay a brick at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise.
"Seeing the graves there reminded me that I want my impact to be permanent. It was really moving to be there to see the sacrifices that were made and to pay our respects," Tessa said.
Tessa grew up in a patriotic family. She recalled memories of her siblings sitting around the dinner table quizzing each other on the constitutional amendments. She said that all of her siblings could recite the Gettysburg Address. She also attended American Heritage Charter school, where she was student body president and class valedictorian.
"It is very important to my family that we learned a love for our country," Tessa said.
This patriotism rooted itself in Jim's past. Jim's father served in the military during the Vietnam War. He also said that at the time he applied for Boys State, his brother was in the military and stationed in Somalia.
"I hoped to teach my children to love their country, to see the courage and sacrifice it takes to make it great. I hope they stand up and speak out. I always say, you don't have to like your government, but you should always love your country," Jim said.
Jim and Tessa agreed that Girls and Boys State do a good job at enforcing those values. The event prioritizes love, respect and appreciation for veterans, according to Tessa.
"I know Tessa is proud of where she comes from. She is a great example to her younger sisters and brother, and I can't wait to see what she accomplishes," Jim said.