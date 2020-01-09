Liliana Isabel Juson Clark, or just Lily as her loved ones called her, died four days before her 14th birthday due to flu complications.
Deseray Burtenshaw explained what happened on a GoFundMe page she set up to assist Clark’s family with funeral costs.
According to the page, Clark’s illness started off typically enough when Lily’s family brought her to an urgent care with a sore throat and fever on Dec. 27.
She returned home after being given Tamiflu medication by an urgent care professional.
On Dec 30, Clark was back at the clinic. Her symptoms had worsened, leaving Clark with breathing difficulties.
Immediately, the urgent care called an ambulance to rush Clark to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after seeing her oxygen level was at just 60 percent.
An oxygen mask didn’t seem to help Clark’s breathing. Medical professionals then sedated her and placed a breathing tube down her throat. Clark would not wake up again, according to the page.
EIRMC doctors determined that Clark had developed pneumonia and methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. These illnesses had “spread throughout and taken over her body,” said the GoFundMe.
Clark also had swelling and bleeding in her brain at this time, the page said. She was eventually moved from Idaho Falls to the Salt Lake City Primary Children’s Hospital. There, tests revealed Clark’s brain had no activity.
“Lily had never woke up since being sedated a week prior,” according to the GoFundMe.
Clark died Sunday, “surrounded by her loving parents and family,” her obituary said. Lily is survived by her parents, Jennifer Clark and Jose Alvarez, and her siblings Tahlia, Arian and Alina.
According to her obituary, Clark played the violin, wanted to grow up to be a model and photographer, and loved taking nature photos, especially of sunsets. As “a very girly girl,” Clark was known to spend hours styling her hair.
A straight-A student, Clark attended Longfellow Elementary School and Taylorview Middle School.
“She was an outstanding student and beloved by her teachers and classmates. She was excited about high school and curious about prom,” her obituary said.
“Lily had the power to make anyone smile and laugh at her silly dances... She is our sweet Lily, beautiful inside and out. The world is a poorer place without her, but heaven gained a beautiful angel,” her obituary said.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at Wood Funeral Home located at 273 N. Ridge Ave. The service will be given by her uncle, Father Joey Buena. The family will visit with friends before the service from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. The burial will take place in Fielding Memorial Park.
Condolences and donations can be sent to the family online at woodfuneralhome.com.
The GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs can be found at tinyurl.com/pr-clark-gofund.
Her obituary can be read at tinyurl.com/pr-clark-obit.