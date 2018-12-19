BOISE — Gov.-elect Brad Little’s transition committee has finalized key department heads including director of the Department of Labor and bureau chief of the Idaho Bureau of Occupational Licenses.
The leadership team includes:
• Kelley Packer as bureau chief of the Idaho Bureau of Occupational Licenses. Packer is a former Idaho state representative from McCammon.
• Tom Kealey as the new director of the Department of Commerce, co-owner of restaurant chain Chicago Connection.
• Bryan Mooney as the director of the Department of Administration, former vice president of operations at MWI Veterinary Supply.
• Jani Revier as the director of the Department of Labor. Revier has been the administrator of the Division of Financial Management since 2013.
• Melinda Smyser as the administrator of the Office of Drug Policy. Smyser currently serves as the director of the Department of Labor and has represented Canyon and Gem counties in the Idaho state Senate.
• Susan Buxton will continue as the administrator of the Idaho Division of Human Resources. She is also currently is providing support for the transition.
• Idaho Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Michael J. Garshak will continue serving as Idaho’s adjutant general, the commanding officer of the Idaho National Guard. Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter appointed him to the position in October 2017.
• Col. Kedrick Wills will continue serving as director of the Idaho State Police. Wills started as a patrol officer in Glenns Ferry then worked in Nampa before becoming an ISP trooper in 1996. Otter appointed him as director of ISP in May 2017.
• Jeffery Weak will continue serving as Idaho’s administrator of Information Technology Services.