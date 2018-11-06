BOISE — Idaho GOP Lt. Gov. Brad Little was elected the state’s next governor on Tuesday, capping a campaign that he launched a full two-and-a-half years ago to succeed current three-term GOP Gov. Butch Otter.
With 243 of 959 precincts reporting Tuesday night, Little had 55 percent of the vote to Democrat Paulette Jordan’s 43.2 percent.
It was a relatively strong showing for a Democrat in Idaho — the state hasn’t elected a Democrat governor since Cecil Andrus in 1990 — and Jordan’s bid drew nationwide attention. If elected, the former two-term state representative and Coeur d’Alene Tribe member, who is just 38 years old, would have been the nation’s first Native American elected governor.
Little, 64, a cattle rancher and former state senator, fought through a hotly contested, three-way GOP primary last spring before going on to defeat Jordan and win the governorship on Tuesday.
"Things have changed in Idaho," Little said. "Four years ago and eight years ago, more and better jobs were the big thing." Now, he said, with near-full employment, health care, education, open spaces and infrastructure are in the spotlight — and are all part of what he wants to address.
"Eight years ago, there were no bad jobs," he said. "Now we want better jobs, and for better jobs, you've got to have higher-skilled people." Little said that's why education is so important.
Jordan took the stage to cheers at the Democrats’ watch party at the Grove Hotel in downtown Boise on election night, even before results had come in. "Every day I ask myself, 'Did I honor my ancestors today?'" she told the crowd. "That's what we did. We won in so many ways, Idaho, and I'm so proud of each and every one of you for making the time and the energy to get us to this point in time tonight."
Both Jordan and Little come from generations of leaders in Idaho. Both have their roots in rural Idaho. Both own guns, ride horses and express a deep appreciation for the land. But the similarities end there.
Little is as establishment as an Idaho politician can get: Republican, a rancher, favorite son of small-town Emmett, pro-business former state senator and current lieutenant governor, son of a state senator and grandson of Idaho’s “sheep king,” ranching legend Andy Little.
Jordan is something different altogether: Progressive Democrat, a young tribal leader, two-term state representative, business consultant, single mother of two sons and direct descendant of famed Native American chiefs, including Chief Kamiakin of the Palouse and Chief Moses of the Columbia.
Both are quintessentially Idaho, representing different but interconnected strands of the state’s history and future.
While Little touted the progress that Idaho’s made since the deep recession of 2008-09 and promised more of the same, Jordan was harshly critical of current Idaho politics, decrying the influence of “the wealthy interests, the corporate interests,” and promising far-reaching change.
"I get people wanted a radical change," Little said, saying that was demonstrated in the presidential election two years ago. "They want somebody outside the box. So me, an inside-the-box guy who wants to make change, it's a headwind."
"I'm glad it's over," he said.
Jordan campaigned hard in favor of Proposition 2, the voter initiative to expand Medicaid in Idaho; Little refused to say how he’d vote on the measure but promised to implement it if that was the will of the people.