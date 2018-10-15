The two major-party candidates to be Idaho’s next governor met Monday night for a sometimes contentious debate.
Democratic candidate Paulette Jordan spent much of it on the offensive, attacking the “Little-Otter administration,” as she sometimes called it, over issues such as education funding. One such exchange took place as Republican Lt. Gov. Brad Little, who is running to succeed retiring Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter, outlined his plan for early childhood education, which includes boosting funding for kindergarten and early childhood reading programs and, in districts that want it, for pre-kindergarten programs. He said he would be able to fund it without raising taxes, using increasing revenue from economic growth.
“My plan is doable,” Little said. “I can get my plan through the Legislature.”
“You’ve had nine years to make any kind of difference whatsoever, but you continue to fail the public good, and it’s too little too late when it comes to your plan you’re speaking of,” Jordan said.
“Perhaps you’ll get in a position where you’ll understand the role between the lieutenant governor and the governor,” Little replied.
The debate was broadcast on Idaho Public Television. The questions came from a panel of journalists and covered a range of topics, including immigration policy, a discussion triggered by a recent story in the New York Times about Adrian Luna. Luna, who was from Mexico, came to the United States illegally when he was young and lived for decades in St. Anthony, marrying and starting a family. He was arrested in 2017 and deported, and died in the desert in California trying to cross back into the U.S.
Little said he supports improving border security and immigration reform at the federal level that would let some people who are living here illegally now stay.
“That’s why we need a pathway for them to be here legally so they don’t have to be in the shadows,” he said.
Jordan said she supports “sanctuary cities,” although in response to a follow-up question she said she doesn’t want to get rid of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Idaho entirely.
“It’s unfortunate that people do not understand what goes behind sanctuary cities,” Jordan said. “It’s the removal of federal agencies and more local control, which I prefer.”
Jordan said she opposes breaking up families and that Luna should have been allowed to stay. She criticized Otter for opposing Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama-era program that shielded some unauthorized immigrants who were brought here as childrenw from deportation.
“Our current Little-Otter administration is utilizing taxpayer resources to attack young DACA students,” she said.
Little replied that immigration is a federal responsibility.
“Immigration is the sole authority of the federal government,” he said. “That’s why I’m so adamant that we need comprehensive immigration reform.”
Jordan reiterated her support for Proposition 2, a ballot measure to expand Medicaid to everyone making up to 138 percent of the poverty level. Little said he preferred some more state-controlled proposals that Otter tried unsuccessfully to get passed in 2016 and 2018, and said the state is still working to implement a plan he and Otter rolled out earlier this year to get federal approval to allow the sale of cheaper insurance plans that don’t meet all of the Affordable Care Act’s requirements. Little wouldn’t say how he plans to vote on Proposition 2 but did say he would respect the voters’ decision.
“I will implement the will of the voters and work with the Legislature to make sure it’s implemented in the best possible manner,” he said.
Jordan said she opposes arming teachers and the ones she has talked to don’t want it. She said she supports the Second Amendment and misspoke at a debate during the Democratic primary when she said the AR-15 “has no place in Idaho.” Jordan said she thought the question was about bump stocks.
“I fully support gun autonomy and assuring that responsible gun owners have access to the guns that they prefer,” she said.
Little said he believes whether to arm teachers should be a local decision and it might make sense in some remote districts or if the staff wants it, “but in no way, shape or form should we force our Idaho teachers if they’re uncomfortable with it.” Much of the answer to school security, he said, is in technology and building upgrades.