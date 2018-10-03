CALDWELL — Paulette Jordan and Lt. Gov. Brad Little, in their first appearance together of this year’s campaign for governor, talked fiscal policy and taxes in Caldwell on Tuesday night, and both called for eliminating Idaho’s 6 percent sales tax on groceries.
But they diverged on most other fiscal issues. Even on the grocery tax, Jordan, the Democratic nominee, characterized the current Idaho grocery tax credit, which offsets part of what Idahoans pay in sales taxes on groceries each year, as “an $80 million shortfall” that she said should be “easily made up by simply addressing a lot of our inadequacies and mismanagement of our current state budget as it is.”
Little, the Republican nominee, said, “I’ve advocated that we repeal it, but we make sure that that $70 million to $80 million, that it doesn’t tip over the apple cart of our commitment to education.” Little said he thought the hit to the state’s coffers from eliminating the grocery tax could be offset by more fully taxing online sales.
“It’s only fair that those online sales are taxed, and that should more than offset for the fact that we’re taxing the most fundamental need of all Idahoans, and that’s groceries,” he said.
The candidate forum, billed as a “civil conversation” on fiscal policy, rather than a debate, was held before an interested audience of College of Idaho students and area residents in the college’s Langroise Center, while hundreds more watched online and in overflow viewing areas.
Daniel Hernandez, a 22-year-old senior majoring in health science, said, “I thought it was informative. It’s nice to see both the candidates come out and talk about issues.”
Hernandez dubbed the exchange “interesting and insightful,” and said though he’s “not that into politics,” he was glad he came to see it. An eye-opener, he said, was the talk about the grocery tax. “I personally was unaware of that big issue.”
Jasper LiCalzi, professor of political economy at the college — and also the faculty adviser to both the college’s student Republicans and Democrats — asked the candidates relatively open-ended questions about the state budget, taxes and fiscal policy, and just let each respond.
Asked in what areas of the state budget Idaho should be spending more, Jordan said, “It’s not about more spending, it’s about better spending, smarter spending.” She mentioned education, health care and transportation, saying, “We are not offering a world-class education, as is our constitutional responsibility.” She also called for funding a “universal Pre-K program.”
Little said, “Well, obviously, education,” but noted that Idaho already has been increasing its school budget and teacher pay, as part of a five-year plan recommended by a task force appointed by current Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter. “Going forward, we’ve got one more year left in the existing five-year plan, which is a great gift to whoever the new governor is,” Little said, because it will allow time to “bring everybody together” to decide what’s next.
“I think we need to do more in early childhood, from a literacy standpoint, and I’ve got a plan to do that,” Little said. He also called for investing in career-technical education.
Little said, “We used to have the most affordable health care of any state in the union, and that has not been the cases since the Affordable Care Act passed. We’ve got work to do there.” He also mentioned mental health, substance abuse, transportation, and corrections, in which he said, “We’ve got to reduce the recidivism rate, the revolving door.”
Asked where Idaho should spend less, Little suggested consolidating functions between school districts, highway districts and other jurisdictions. “The other place we could save a lot of money in Idaho is in IT,” information technology, he said. “We’ll save a lot of money by consolidating IT.”
Jordan cited “major mismanagement,” saying she would like to see the millions that government spends on the four lower Snake River dams be “reinvested into the communities.”
“We would save money alone by simply reducing the criminal rate,” Jordan added. “By one, not arresting folks for marijuana or cannabis use. We need to work to decriminalize cannabis in this state. By doing so, we would save $23 million in arrests alone.”
She said she’d like to see savings in that area invested into rural clinics and hospitals, to “ensure that our citizens stay within our communities … instead of sending them off to prison, and spending more per inmate than we do per student.”
Jordan also called for local-option taxes, which are very limited in Idaho, saying she wanted “local decision makers” to control those decisions. And she advocated for doing away with tax exemptions that benefit “special interest groups” and corporations.
“If we’re unfairly benefiting big-box stores like Walmart, then we know that there is a problem,” she said.
Little said he’s on record saying Idaho needs to invest more in transportation, “But it should be hard to raise fees.”
“I come from the position that we need a dedicated source of revenue, because when the economy contracts, and they always do, kids will win out over roads, and they should,” he said. “That’s why you need a dedicated source of revenue for roads. Our sources in Idaho are protected by our Constitution. You can’t take registration money, and you can’t take fuel tax money, and put it anywhere else, and that’s a good thing.”
While Little called growing Idaho’s rainy-day savings accounts “prudent,” Jordan said, “It’s already raining in Idaho. … Why are we not utilizing those funds in our education system?”
LiCalzi thanked the candidates and the audience, saying, “In Washington, D.C., they’re fighting, bickering about issues that no one really cares about. We came here and we had a civil, thoughtful conversation about issues that affect people each and every day.”