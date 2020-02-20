Four of the biggest names in Idaho politics will be speaking about nuclear energy at a City Club of Idaho Falls event Friday afternoon.
Gov. Brad Little, Sen. Jim Risch, Congressman Mike Simpson and state Attorney General Lawrence Wasden will be speaking about the current commitments Idaho has made to nuclear power research and the potential for the state to help the lead the nation in the field. They will be joined on stage by Idaho National Laboratory Director Mark Peters.
One of the major topics for discussion is expected to be the November settlement agreement between INL and the Department of Energy addressing nuclear waste treatment and spent fuel research.
The "Idaho's Political Leaders" presentation will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the multipurpose room of the Bennion Student Union building on the campus of Idaho State University-Idaho Falls. The event will be taped and rebroadcast by KISU.
This will be the first of two presentations to the City Club this month about nuclear power in Idaho. The second, happening next Friday, will focus on the business impacts of nuclear development and include speakers from the National Reactor Innovation Center, Idaho Commerce, Premier Technology and Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems.
Tickets for the Feb. 28 presentation are on sale for $10 at www.ifcityclub.com.