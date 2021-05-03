Gov. Brad Little will be the grand marshall for the Idaho Falls Independence Day Parade.
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce puts on "Liberty on Parade" every July, which regularly draws tens of thousands of onlookers and hosts more than 100 floats. After canceling the event last year, Chamber CEO Chip Schwarze said that having Little lead the event helps make a statement about the upcoming summer.
"We knew that if he came out, it would show Idahoans that we are ready to come back. And what better place to him to do that than the largest Independence Day celebration in Idaho?" Schwarze said.
The parade will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 3. The route will take groups from Fourth Street to Tautphaus Park through the center of the city. Later in the day, the city will also be the site of Riverfest and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks.
Schwarze said the chamber will ask people watching the parade to keep social distance if they can and wear masks if they feel uncomfortable, but that the parade should largely operate as normal.