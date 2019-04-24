Development interest in downtown Idaho Falls continues to grow. And more business and new housing developments should bring more residents.
Once renovations at the old Bonneville Hotel are complete, 35 new apartments will come online. New apartments at the Rogers building are in the works, as well.
A 2015 report on downtown Idaho Falls by the Leland Consulting Group found that expanding downtown housing could change the economics of downtown. The report was commissioned by the Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency.
The logic is simple: More people living downtown means more business for downtown merchants. And more shopping locations and employers would make downtown a better place to live.
"A downtown without housing, like Idaho Falls, is missing a core ingredient in the creation of a synergistic urban environment," the 2015 study said. "Ordinarily, private investment follows public investment, not the other way around. The challenge facing Idaho Falls is ‘priming the pump' to create a public/private partnership that develops residential demonstration projects in the downtown."
Now, several years later, that vision is coming into focus.
But who is living downtown now? And what will new residents be getting into when they move in?
Teejay Woodhouse, 29, moved back home to Idaho Falls after a decade on the East Coast. He's lived in an apartment on D Street for about a year.
"Since I've come home, downtown is like night and day," Woodhouse said. "It used to be some old, run down, mundane factory buildings and business buildings that were going completely out of business. Ever since they started redoing the buildings downtown and actually investing in it, you see a lot more people."
According to American Community Survey census data, an estimated 1,147 people live in downtown Idaho Falls. The American Community Survey data is taken from 2013 to 2017.
The data — which was curated by the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation to show the state of downtown — includes the densely populated neighborhood east of downtown, bordered by Yellowstone Highway and South Boulevard to the west and east and 1st and 13th Streets to the north and south.
"We consider those homes as a strongly contributing neighborhood," said Catherine Smith, executive director of the Downtown Development Corp. "The folks that live in that neighborhood, a lot of them also work downtown. That neighborhood envelops the Museum of Idaho and the Alturas Academy. It's very historically important."
There are roughly 730 housing units downtown, according to the data, and there is a population density of 3.1 housing units per acre.
By comparison, the greater Idaho Falls area has a 1.36 density. Downtown Pocatello has about 200 housing units with a density of 1.51 units per acre.
Downtown residents are weighted toward millennials, and their rent is affordable.
Thirty-four percent of downtown residents are millennials. Baby boomers are the second highest demographic at 23 percent. And Gen X makes up 19 percent of downtowners.
Isaac Creed Ike, 27, moved downtown this week. He's living at Teton Lofts, a short-term and long-term apartment complex on E Street.
Ike picked Teton Lofts because it's biking distance from his manager/server job at Sandpiper Restaurant. It's also close to downtown bars. Ike said he hopes to open his own brewery some day.
"I love to do the bar stuff," he said. "The beer is great down here."
Working in the food industry, Ike falls within the highest employment demographic downtown.
Twenty percent of downtown residents work in the arts, food and entertainment industry, according to the census data. Seventeen percent work in education and health care. Ten percent work in manufacturing and 9 percent in construction.
The median income among downtowners is $32,500. A quarter of residents make $15,000 to $25,000 and another quarter make $25,000 to $35,000. By comparison, the median income in downtown Pocatello is $25,122 and downtown Boise, $20,904, according to the census data.
While downtown residents make about $20,000 less than the city's median income, cheaper rental options are more widely available in the city's center, compared to the wider metropolitan area. Fifty-three percent of downtown monthly rents are between $500 and $749. In greater Idaho Falls 34 percent of rental prices fall in that range.
Monthly rents downtown are as low at $350. But newly developed units, such as 504 Shoup, a company that offers lofts, suites and retail space, are as high as $1,600, according to the company's website.
Woodhouse, who lives in a studio apartment on D Street in a building managed by Jacob Grant Property Management, pays $350 per month. Teresa Guthrie, 53, who lives in a one-bedroom unit in the same building, pays $400 per month.
Guthrie plans to stay downtown, in the apartment she's inhabited for four years, as long as her rent doesn't increase.
"This is the best place you're going to find by way of rent," Guthrie said. "Right now, I'm just going to stay."
More higher-priced, second-story apartments, such as 504 Shoup, are likely on the way, Smith said. Many investors and developers that work with the Downtown Development Corp. are interested in those spaces, she said.
“We’re going to have a mix downtown," Smith said. "What we consider family affordable housing at the Bonneville, along with really neat higher-end units."
While rent is largely affordable downtown, you get what you pay for in amenities.
Ever since Saving Center was replaced by The Broadway development, the nearest place to buy groceries is Midget Market on G Street.
"There's really not anywhere to go shopping," Ike said. "Midget (Market) is fine; there's just not a lot of places to go get groceries."
Smith said she hasn't heard of any development plans for a grocery store but she would like to see a local, bodega-type, store open.
"That is definitely a need," she said. "We call it a food desert down here."
Guthrie said crime is a problem in the area. She had her purse stolen from her apartment this month. And last year her door was kicked in, which she had to pay to replace.
"There's a lot of stealing around here," Guthrie said. "It's going on all the time, and they always seem to hit this end of town."
Thieves are primarily homeless, Guthrie said, looking for stereos, televisions, money and cigarettes.
Luckily, the Idaho Falls Police station is around the corner.
"They respond real quick," Guthrie said. "They watch this area all night long."
Parking likely will become a growing issue, as well, as more people move downtown. The Downtown Development Corporation recently launched a social media campaign to communicate the best places to park for different uses. And it ordered new equipment for parking enforcement.
Currently, there are 578 two-hour and 3,054 off-street parking spaces downtown.
"We do have adequate parking right now, but we need to manage it really well," Smith said.