It may not seem as though mental health workers, engineers, accountants and bank managers have that much in common, but a group of retired seniors are using their time and efforts to help thousands across eastern Idaho.
For several hours a day the group of about a dozen counselors from the AARP Tax Aide are preparing free tax returns working out of the Idaho Falls Boy Scouts of America building at 3910 S. Yellowstone Highway.
"The volunteers are all highly educated folks and they have gone through the process of learning and getting certified to do this,” said Charles Brooks, AARP Tax Aide District Coordinator for Eastern Idaho. “We all share the same values of helping those around us, we feel we have been pretty successful in our efforts, and the process is quite simple. We are here to help with something that we know can be confusing and that people just don’t have the money or understanding to accomplish the way it needs to be.”
The free service is geared to those with low to moderate income.
Whether taxpayers make an appointment or simply walk in, volunteers will do all they can to help, Brooks said.
Taxpayers arriving at the Scouts building are directed to a desk where volunteers will check that all necessary tax-filing documents are present. They also will check for the past year's tax documents, a Social Security card and a picture ID card. The taxpayer will then be escorted back to another volunteer who will begin an interview process, based on IRS documents and questions, helping the certified tax counselors better understand the person's background and tax-filing needs.
“The interview really helps us formulate a picture as to what credits and deductions they might qualify for as well as the length of work that will need to be done to complete the return,” Brooks said.
The return is then started but before it's completed, a more experienced quality reviewer goes through the provided information and verifies that it's all correct and ready to be sent in to the IRS.
"We are achieving very close to 100% accuracy and compared to the 75% correctness of people who file on their own, that's quite a big difference,” Brooks said. “You don't ever want to be pen pals with the IRS, so we need to make sure you get it right."
The volunteer group sees taxpayers from several counties across eastern Idaho including Clark, Madison, Freemont, Bingham, Butte and more.
The service has been offered for more than 30 years with some of the group's current counselors and leaders having been with the program for at least 25 of those years.
The volunteers get re-certified annually as they work to stay up-to-date with federal and state tax laws, provided by the IRS.
While the group cannot complete every return that is brought in, due to a limited scope set by the IRS, "We do complete most of them, some fairly complicated,” Brooks said. “We do wages, retirement, Social Security, small business, capital gains, and more."
Following a few years of COVID-19 complications and the Tax Aide office's self-proclaimed vagabond nature, moving around from place to place without a permanent workspace, the group has been, at times, hard to find.
"We can't charge for our service and therefore we have to find spaces to set up our operations in places that don't charge and then people lose us as we move,” Brooks said.
“Before 2019 we were able to assist on the order of 4,500 taxpayers per year. In 2019 we were directed to close down before the end of the tax season. In 2020 and 2021 we delayed opening until COVID-19 levels declined to safer levels. Also, in 2019, we moved from our location at the 4th Street Boy Scouts building when that space was taken over by an Idaho youth organization. As a result, many of our former clients are no longer aware of where we are or that we are still providing this free tax service. Many of our current 2022 clients have indicated they did not know where we were, and they wished they had known that we were available during the past two years.”
Counselors are completing tax returns from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday as well as 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday throughout the entirety of tax season. Taxpayers can call 208-528-8887 to make an appointment. You do not need to be a member of AARP to participate.
"We are not allowed to turn anyone away, but we are really truly focused on those who have low to moderate income,” Brooks said. "There are people who can't afford to do this themselves or who are really getting too old to understand taxes and the process and we want to help anyone who can't do it for themselves.”
Brooks said that while the group is helping thousands who will not be going to paid tax preparers, they are not trying to compete with the clientele, but instead are focusing on those who simply can’t do it or afford it on their own.
"If you go to a paid preparer, even the simplest return is going to cost them about $200," Brooks said.
The group has even received referrals from several local preparers who realize their clients would receive more help from the volunteer group.
"The referrers sometimes realize that to help the person in front of them, they are going to take all of their refund away or charge them hundreds without the possibility of a refund and they don't want to do that,” Brooks said.
Everyone involved in the tax aide group is there solely on a volunteer basis. As a group they have saved thousands of individuals from filing false information and missing out on money they are owed from the government.
“This service is not only beneficial to those in need but to us as well,” Brooks said. “It makes us feel good to be there for those who really need the help and it’s keeping us moving and mentally competent.”
Those coming in to get help with their taxes are grateful for the efforts that are being put in and the time that it takes to volunteer for them.
"They make it so easy on me,” Marjorie Cole of Idaho Falls said. “All I have to do is bring them what I have and they work so hard to help me. I don't get a return anymore but I have to file taxes and I know that here they will help me and do it right."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.