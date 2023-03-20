Idaho Falls High School sophomore Paige Anne earned a golden ticket from her "American Idol" audition, which was nationally televised Sunday night, and she's headed to Hollywood.
Following a dream that she’s had for nearly a decade, and through hard work and years of singing, Paige made her way onto a stage that has changed the course of several musicians' lives.
"This audition means literally the world to me," Paige said on the episode. "Ever since I was 6 years old, I was sitting on the couch watching ‘American Idol’ and being like, ‘I want to be like them, I want to do that.’"
Before Paige performed for the judges, she was shocked by a surprise video chat with David Archuleta, someone she's idolized for years with posters on her walls and supported by attending several of his concerts. (Archuleta placed second in the seventh season of of the show in 2008.)
She asked questions about the audition process and Archuleta gave her advice about how to shake her nerves and enjoy where she was. He told her to "let it all out and let it be your moment."
Paige auditioned with “What About Us” by P!NK, where judges felt she started a little rocky.
As she calmed down and began to feel confident on the stage, Paige was able to impress the judges toward the end of her audition, delivering not only snow cones inspired by her local job at Tropical Snow, but also amazing vocal range and passion.
”It was a real flip," Katy Perry told Paige in her audition. "It was like ‘she’s not ready’ and then at the end it was like ‘oh, ok, she may be able to compete.’"
Lionel Richie agreed with Perry saying her nerves held her back in the beginning but her talent showed through in the end.
Though Perry ended up feeling Paige was not ready for the competition, giving her a no, Richie and Luke Bryan both said yes. The judges took a chance on a small-town girl with big-city dreams and Paige left feeling on top of the world.
"I don't know any other 16-year-old girl from Idaho that has been able to come to American Idol," Paige said.
Season 21 of “American Idol” airs every Sunday at 7 p.m. on ABC.
