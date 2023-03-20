Paige and Archuleta

Paige Anne, of Idaho Falls, was surprised by a video call with one of her idols, David Archuleta, prior to her "American Idol" audition which aired Sunday.

Idaho Falls High School sophomore Paige Anne earned a golden ticket from her "American Idol" audition, which was nationally televised Sunday night, and she's headed to Hollywood.

Following a dream that she’s had for nearly a decade, and through hard work and years of singing, Paige made her way onto a stage that has changed the course of several musicians' lives. 


Her signature flavor may be "Sour Patch," but snowcone maker Paige Anne needs to bring even MORE flavor in the next round! The 16 year-old gets a no from Katy Perry but skates on by with yeses from Luke and Lionel -- this American Idol super fan is going to Hollywood! PLUS: Paige Anne gets a pep talk from her own Idol: Season 7 runner-up David Archuleta!

